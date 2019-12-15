Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Bahrain tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Bahrain on December 16 (tomorrow) to attend the country's National Day celebrations where he will be the guest of honour.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, a delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials will accompany the prime minister.

This will be Imran's first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August 2018.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa as well as delegation talks with Crown Prince His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

During these meetings, the prime minister is expected to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as well as matters concerning regional and international issues, the press release added.

Imran to be presented Bahrain's highest civil award

The press release added that during the visit, Bahrain's highest civil award will be conferred upon the prime minister.

This was confirmed earlier in the week by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari while speaking to Arab News.

"The prime minister is going on an official visit to Bahrain in mid-December where he will be conferred Bahrain’s highest civilian award," the publication quoted Bukhari.

He added that the premier will receive the award at a special ceremony during his visit to the Gulf nation.

PM reaching out to Arab countries

Imran on Saturday visited Saudi Arabia, while Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa travelled to Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister held consultations with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman covering bilateral matters and regional developments, according to a press release.

Imran emphasised the strategic importance of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and termed it a pivotal partnership for peace, progress and prosperity.

In the context of the Middle East, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s perspective that disputes and differences be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the visit was meant to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. She maintained that Pakistan will stand by Saudi Arabia during trying times.

The prime minister is believed to have undertaken the trip to Saudi Arabia to assuage the reservations of the kingdom about Pakistan’s engagement with Iran and participation in the Kuala Lumpur Summit being hosted by Malaysia from Dec 19-21.