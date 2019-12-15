DAWN.COM

Sri Lanka get Masood before lunch in rain-hit Test against Pakistan

Reuters | AFPUpdated December 15, 2019

Shan Masood (C) reacts while Sri Lankan players celebrate his dismissal during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi on Sunday, December 15, 2019. — AP
Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva (R) celebrates after completing his century during the fifth day of the 1st cricket test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. — AP
Sri Lanka removed opener Shan Masood as Pakistan reached 54-1 at lunch on the fifth and final day in Rawalpindi of Sunday's Test.

At the break, debutant Abid Ali had reached an attractive 31 while skipper Azhar Ali was on 21 as the Test headed for a draw after ravaged by the weather on the previous four days.

Earlier, Sri Lanka declared their first innings closed on 308 for six on the fifth morning of the weather-hit opening test against hosts Pakistan at Rawalpindi after batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his sixth century.

The weather-hit match is headed for a draw and has not had full play on any of the previous four days since tourists Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.

Right-hander De Silva, stuck on 87 since the third day, reached his mark with a sublime cover drive off fast bowler Mohammad Abbas and remained unbeaten on 102.

Dilruwan Perera was not out on 16 when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne called the pair in to allow his bowlers to have a go at Pakistan's batsmen.

The two-match series marks Pakistan's first tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

Fastrack
Dec 15, 2019 11:54am
The real 'test' will be in Karachi.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 15, 2019 01:20pm
On the last day of the historic test match played between greenshirts and the visiting Sri Lankan team at the famous Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the match is heading towards a tame draw.
