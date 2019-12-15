DAWN.COM

Abid first to score Test and ODI hundreds on debut as Pakistan-Sri Lanka fixture ends in draw

AFPUpdated December 15, 2019

Pakistan's Abid Ali celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on December 15, 2019. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) — AFP or licensors
Shan Masood (C) reacts while Sri Lankan players celebrate his dismissal during the fifth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi on Sunday, December 15, 2019. — AP
Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva (R) celebrates after completing his century during the fifth day of the 1st cricket test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. — AP
Pakistan opener Abid Ali became the first batsman to score hundreds on both Test and one-day international debuts when he struck a ton against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The match ended in a draw after being badly affected by the weather.

Abid finished with 109 not out and Babar Azam was unbeaten on 102 as Pakistan scored 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 308-6 declared.

On 95, the 32-year-old hit paceman Vishwa Fernando for a boundary and then drove him through cover for two to complete his hundred, raising his hands in jubilation before bowing down on the ground.

His feat came on the fifth and final day at Rawalpindi stadium and follows his 112 against Australia in Dubai on his one-day international debut in March this year.

Abid one of 15 batsmen to score a hundred on a one-day international debut since the inception of limited over cricket in January 1971, but none of the others also had a Test debut century.

Test cricket started in 1876. Abid is the 11th Pakistani batsmen to score a century on Test debut.

Abid's feat spiced up the historic Test, the first in Pakistan since the 2009 attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus left international cricket suspended in the country.

Bad weather hit the Test on all previous four days and only 91.5 overs were played as rain, bad light and overcast conditions affected the game. The fourth day was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

But there was bright sunshine on Sunday as Sri Lanka batted for 20 minutes to declare their first innings at 308-6 with middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva scoring an unbeaten 102.

Pakistan lost opener Shan Masood for nought when he drove a full toss from pacer Kasun Rajitha straight into the hands of Dinesh Chandimal at cover, while skipper Azhar Ali scored a shaky 36 before he was caught off paceman Lahiru Kumara.

Dhananjaya finally completed his sixth Test century in the morning.

The 28-year-old right-hander drove paceman Mohammad Abbas for his 15th boundary to bring up the hundred in his 28th Test.

De Silva remained unbeaten on 102 after 241 minutes of batting, having come in with the score on 127-4 on Thursday. Dilruwan Perera remained unbeaten on 16.

The pick of the Pakistan bowlers were 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah, who took 2-92, and Shaheen Shah Afridi with 2-58.

The second Test is in Karachi from December 19.

Comments (2)

Fastrack
Dec 15, 2019 11:54am
The real 'test' will be in Karachi.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 15, 2019 01:20pm
On the last day of the historic test match played between greenshirts and the visiting Sri Lankan team at the famous Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the match is heading towards a tame draw.
Recommend 0

