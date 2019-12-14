DAWN.COM

Day 4 of play in Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test called off

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated December 14, 2019

England's umpires Richard Kettlevorough, front, and Michael Gough, left, examine the ground conditions following overnight heavy rainfalls during the fourth-day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, on Saturday. — AP
Overnight rain and poor light continued to mar Pakistan's first home Test in a decade on Saturday, with officials calling the fourth day off before play had begun.

Groundsmen wiped water from the pitch covers and rolled out a super sopper, but overcast conditions and poor light forced umpires Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough to call off play at noon.

Both the Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams remained in their hotel in Islamabad.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat on the first day, but play was called off after 68.1 overs due to bad light. Only 18.2 overs were possible on day two and 5.2 on the third.

Sri Lanka were 282-6 in their first innings with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87 and Dilruwan Perera not out on six.

For the hosts, 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah (2-83) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-58) were the stand-out bowlers.

There is a clear forecast for Sunday but with so many overs lost over the four days, there is little chance of a result in the match.

The second Test is in Karachi from December 19.

The Test is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus killed eight people in March 2009, leading to the suspension of international cricket in the country as foreign teams refused to visit over security fears.

Sarah
Dec 14, 2019 12:45pm
Poor team selection,poor venue selection when in modern time weather can be forecasted well in advance.
Recommend 0
abdullah
Dec 14, 2019 01:10pm
We are saved from another embarasment due to rain our we know what would have happened.with the new govt in our cricket team has only failed and touched new lows.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Dec 14, 2019 01:25pm
Poor ground management.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Dec 14, 2019 01:26pm
Below standard facilities cost this match.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 14, 2019 01:31pm
Excellent choice of venue by PCB. Is Karachi in Pakistan? Then why not select a venue where match is possible.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 14, 2019 01:58pm
Home ground advantages do matter in the end. Given Pakistani team performance recently, rain is the best scenario to avoid defea!
Recommend 0
SugarTooth
Dec 14, 2019 02:08pm
Except for some play on the 1st day, the rest have been washouts. This is not the glorified return of test cricket to Pakistan and will go into the history books as a damp squib. Instead ICC should be told to immediately cancel this match and any (undeserved) points, so that a proper scoring 5 day game can be played in good weather conditions.
Recommend 0
Rameay
Dec 14, 2019 02:22pm
Good for both the teams.
Recommend 0

