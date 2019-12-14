DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 14, 2019

Day 4 of play in Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test called off

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated December 14, 2019

Email

England's umpires Richard Kettlevorough, front, and Michael Gough, left, examine the ground conditions following overnight heavy rainfalls during the fourth-day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, on Saturday. — AP
England's umpires Richard Kettlevorough, front, and Michael Gough, left, examine the ground conditions following overnight heavy rainfalls during the fourth-day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, on Saturday. — AP

Overnight rain and poor light continued to mar Pakistan's first home Test in a decade on Saturday, with officials calling the fourth day off before play had begun.

Groundsmen wiped water from the pitch covers and rolled out a super sopper, but overcast conditions and poor light forced umpires Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough to call off play at noon.

Both the Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams remained in their hotel in Islamabad.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat on the first day, but play was called off after 68.1 overs due to bad light. Only 18.2 overs were possible on day two and 5.2 on the third.

Sri Lanka were 282-6 in their first innings with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87 and Dilruwan Perera not out on six.

For the hosts, 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah (2-83) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-58) were the stand-out bowlers.

There is a clear forecast for Sunday but with so many overs lost over the four days, there is little chance of a result in the match.

The second Test is in Karachi from December 19.

The Test is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus killed eight people in March 2009, leading to the suspension of international cricket in the country as foreign teams refused to visit over security fears.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 14, 2019

Dam fund again

It is high time to wrap the whole thing up.
December 14, 2019

Sindh IGP’s letter

ONE major obstacle standing in the way of police reform in Pakistan is political interference in the affairs of the...
December 14, 2019

Chill in global warming

GLOBALLY, they are many who warm up to leaders who vow to guard their flock against ‘outside influences’, while...
Updated December 13, 2019

Violent lawyers

The Pakistan Bar Council must strip them of their licences.
December 13, 2019

Gujarat inquiry

VENTRILOQUISTS are adept at throwing their voices into puppets and mannequins. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
December 13, 2019

Auto sector slowdown

AUTOMOBILE companies here have been reeling from contracting demand for several months now. The slowdown in the...