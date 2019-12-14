PM Imran departs for Saudi Arabia on one-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Saudi Arabia on a one-day visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to a Foreign Office press release, the visit is part of the "regular exchanges" between the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"The consultations will cover bilateral matters and recent developments in the regional context," the FO added.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Saudi Arabia. Speaking to reporters in Multan on Friday, Qureshi said he met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud during his visit and informed him about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to a Dawn report, an Arab source disclosed that the premier's visit was recently planned after signals from Riyadh that it was not happy with Prime Minister Imran's decision to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit being held in Malaysia from December 18-20.

The Kuala Lumpur Summit is the brainchild of Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Other leaders participating in the summit are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Iranian President Hasan Rouhani. Indonesian President Joko Widodo too was expected to attend the summit, but he has reportedly succumbed to pressure and one of his representatives would now attend the meeting.

Although it is too early to say how this initiative fares, the Saudis are already seeing the summit as an attempt to present an alternative to the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This is Prime Minister Imran's fourth visit to Saudi Arabia this year.

Following a one-day trip to Iran, the premier visited the kingdom in October as part of his initiative for peace and security in the region. Soon after his arrival, the premier called on Saudi King Salman and held a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.