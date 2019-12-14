DAWN.COM

PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia on one-day visit

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 14, 2019

In this file photo, PM Imran Khan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh in October. — Photo courtesy: PM Office
In this file photo, PM Imran Khan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh in October. — Photo courtesy: PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Saudi Arabia on a one-day visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to a statement on Twitter by PTI, the premier landed in Madina and will pay his respects at the Holy Prophet's grave and offer nawafil in Masjid-i-Nabvi.

Afterwards, he will depart for Riyadh "on official business".

PM Imran was received by Madina Deputy Governor Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal and prior to that in Jeddah by Pakistan's Consul General Khalid Majeed. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood is accompanying the premier.

A Foreign Office press release termed the visit a part of "regular exchanges" between the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"The consultations will cover bilateral matters and recent developments in the regional context," the FO added.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had visited Saudi Arabia. Speaking to reporters in Multan on Friday, Qureshi said he met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud during his visit and informed him about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to a Dawn report, an Arab source disclosed that the premier's visit was recently planned after signals from Riyadh that it was not happy with Prime Minister Imran's decision to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit being held in Malaysia from December 18-20.

The Kuala Lumpur Summit is the brainchild of Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Other leaders participating in the summit are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Iranian President Hasan Rouhani. Indonesian President Joko Widodo too was expected to attend the summit, but he has reportedly succumbed to pressure and one of his representatives would now attend the meeting.

Although it is too early to say how this initiative fares, the Saudis are already seeing the summit as an attempt to present an alternative to the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This is Prime Minister Imran's fourth visit to Saudi Arabia this year.

Following a one-day trip to Iran, the premier had visited the kingdom in October as part of his initiative for peace and security in the region. Soon after his arrival, the premier had called on Saudi King Salman and held a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Comments (7)

