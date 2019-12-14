PM felicitates Trudeau on election success
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau had a telephone conversation on Friday.
Mr Khan felicitated Prime Minister Trudeau on his party’s success in the recent general elections and forming the government for the next term.
Prime Minister Khan said that under the leadership of Mr Trudeau, relationship between Pakistan and Canada would be further broadened. He apprised Prime Minister Trudeau of the latest developments in India-held Kashmir and the dire human rights and humanitarian situation there.
Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2019
