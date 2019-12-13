DAWN.COM

Zardari arrives in Karachi 6 months after NAB arrest

Dawn.com | Qazi HassanUpdated December 13, 2019

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari comes out of the airport in Karachi on a wheelchair. — DawnNewsTV
Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Karachi on Friday evening, a day after his release on bail on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PPP leader flew to Karachi from Islamabad on a special aircraft and was accompanied on the flight by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He was welcomed at the old terminal of the Quaid-i-Azam International Airport by PPP leaders, including chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and dozens of jubilant party workers.

The former president was shifted to Bilawal House in Karachi. A six-member medical board has been constituted in Karachi for his treatment, DawnNewsTV reported.

Zardari was released from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), which had been declared a sub-jail, on Thursday, a day after the IHC granted him bail in the Park Lane and fake bank accounts cases on medical grounds.

The PPP leader was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case, prompting a strong reaction from the opposition and sporadic protests by PPP workers in various parts of the country, mostly in Sindh province.

Bilawal had termed his father’s arrest an act of “political victimisation” by the PTI government, and declared it a negation of Article 10-A of the Constitution that guarantees the right of fair trial to every citizen.

The IHC bench had also cancelled the bail of Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, a co-accused in the case, and she was also arrested a few days later.

Zardari remained in the anti-graft watchdog's custody for 68 days before being sent to Adiala jail in August on judicial remand. During his incarceration, the health of the former president started deteriorating. After a couple of months, Zardari was taken to Pims for treatment on the recommendation of a medical board. He had been under treatment at the hospital since October 22.

The case against Zardari and Talpur was originally registered with the Federal Investigation Agency and was filed before a banking court in Karachi. Later, NAB got the case transferred to its Rawalpindi directorate, a decision which was criticised by the PPP.

Fake Accounts
Pakistan

Fastrack
Dec 13, 2019 09:41pm
You can run..
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Dec 13, 2019 09:51pm
All happy now, I hope.
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Dec 13, 2019 09:56pm
Welcome back Mr Zardari.
Recommend 0
Azhar Jamil
Dec 13, 2019 10:08pm
Innocent people, Innocent leader.
Recommend 0
Masood
Dec 13, 2019 10:13pm
So sad
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 13, 2019 10:15pm
Why was Singh Government travelling with Zardari from Islamabad. Are they elected public servants paid by pakistan tax payer or they paid by Zardari
Recommend 0
Nh
Dec 13, 2019 10:20pm
Second NRO
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 13, 2019 10:32pm
@Azhar Jamil, you must have opened fake bank accounts then as you are so certain of his innocence.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 13, 2019 10:35pm
@Fastrack, of course his final destination will also be London.
Recommend 0

