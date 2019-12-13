DAWN.COM

Norway telecom operator Telenor snubs Huawei for 5G network

AFPDecember 13, 2019

Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. — Reuters
Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. — Reuters

Norwegian telecom operator Telenor said on Friday it had picked Sweden's Ericsson to build the country's 5G network, dropping Chinese behemoth Huawei which had provided equipment for its current 4G network.

The decision came after a warning from Norway's intelligence services that Huawei was too close to the Chinese government, echoing calls by the United States for its allies to ban Huawei from future networks for fears that it may help Chinese espionage efforts.

"When selecting the vendor for the radio access network, we have considered important factors like technical quality, ability to innovate and modernise the network, commercial terms and conditions, as well as carried out an extensive security evaluation," Telenor Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said.

"Based on the comprehensive and holistic evaluation, we have decided to introduce a new partner for this important technology shift in Norway," he said in a statement.

Telenor said the modernisation of its network would take four to five years. During that period, it would still use Huawei "to maintain the 4G network and also upgrade to 5G coverage in selected areas of Norway".

Huawei's Norway spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Scandinavian countries are expected to start rolling out super-fast 5G services next year. In October, Swedish operator Telia also picked Ericsson over Huawei for its 5G network.

Telecom experts consider Huawei as the leader in 5G equipment, in terms of both technology and price.

Telenor has more than 180 million mobile subscribers in northern Europe and southeast Asia.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 13, 2019 04:56pm
If what Norwegian telecom operator Telenor says is right then why did Germany, world's third biggest economy and the most powerful European nation chose Huawei for the 5G network in the Federal Republic of Germany?
Recommend 0
Dhanku
Dec 13, 2019 05:07pm
No problem...Huawei has Pakistan.
Recommend 0
joe
Dec 13, 2019 05:10pm
There is this right concern people have in using Chinese technology. I was amazed to read the other day that in China , government can monitor move of every Chinese throughout 7x24 including that person entering his house. Where is pravicy of individuals.
Recommend 0
Compulsive
Dec 13, 2019 05:12pm
Huwei has established pakistan in 3g,4g no problems.
Recommend 0
Dabang
Dec 13, 2019 05:25pm
Good Decision
Recommend 0
A
Dec 13, 2019 05:29pm
Everyone tries to avoid China.
Recommend 0
Fatih khan
Dec 13, 2019 05:44pm
I'm planning to change my Telenor number soon. Worst service in Pakistan!
Recommend 0
A shah
Dec 13, 2019 05:50pm
Nobody trusts China
Recommend 0
Ertugrul
Dec 13, 2019 06:19pm
I don't feel safe using Chinese online apps etc. Even hardware seems shady and of substandard quality. Though more disconcerting is the data privacy.
Recommend 0
Ertugrul
Dec 13, 2019 06:21pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Germany has allowed Huawei in a small section of its digital infrastructure, more like a test feature. Huawei infrastructure in Germany will be isolated from strategic, research and security areas.
Recommend 0
Creed
Dec 13, 2019 06:23pm
@Dhanku, who’ll pay the bills for Pakistan?
Recommend 0

