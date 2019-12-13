DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 13, 2019

IHC's first female judge Lubna Saleem Pervaiz sworn in

Dawn.comDecember 13, 2019

Email

Lubna Saleem Pervaiz takes her oath alongside Fiaz Anjum Jadran and Ghulam Azam Qambrani. The oath was administered by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. — DawnNewsTV
Lubna Saleem Pervaiz takes her oath alongside Fiaz Anjum Jadran and Ghulam Azam Qambrani. The oath was administered by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. — DawnNewsTV

Islamabad High Court's (IHC) first female judge Lubna Saleem Pervaiz was officially sworn in at a ceremony on Friday, reported Radio Pakistan.

She took her oath alongside judges Fiaz Anjum Jadran and Ghulam Azam Qambrani. The oath was administered by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

She was previously working as deputy general at the Sindh High Court.

The judges have been appointed to IHC by the president for a year, according to a notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, the initial appointment of an additional judge in the high court is made for one year. After this term expires, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) considers the judges for a permanent position, and the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment then considers the JCP’s recommendations.

On Nov 21, the JCP recommended Pervaiz, Jandran and Qambrani as additional judges, and the nominations were unanimously confirmed by the parliamentary committee on Dec 4.

Previously, there were only four judges in the IHC, compared to seven sanctioned posts. They included Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Senior Puisne Judge Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 13, 2019

Violent lawyers

The Pakistan Bar Council must strip them of their licences.
December 13, 2019

Gujarat inquiry

VENTRILOQUISTS are adept at throwing their voices into puppets and mannequins. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
December 13, 2019

Auto sector slowdown

AUTOMOBILE companies here have been reeling from contracting demand for several months now. The slowdown in the...
Updated December 12, 2019

Change at the top

Bureaucratic reshuffles have come at a frequency that creates serious doubts about the government's stability.
December 12, 2019

Media curbs

IN a disturbing move, the federal cabinet has decided to impose curbs on the media coverage of convicts and...