DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 13, 2019

Day 3 of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test to resume following lunch after rain delay

AFPDecember 13, 2019

Email

Pakistani player Babar Azam takes a selfie with students before the start of day three of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Thursday. — AP
Pakistani player Babar Azam takes a selfie with students before the start of day three of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Thursday. — AP

Pakistan's first home Test in a decade will resume following lunch on Friday after the third day's opening session was abandoned because of wet weather.

After an early lunch, umpires ordered the covers to be removed and the day's play will start at 1:10pm.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss and batted, are 263-6 in their first innings with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 72 and Dilruwan Perera on two.

For Pakistan, 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah (2-75) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-47) were the pick of the bowlers.

Rain and bad light halted play for all but 83 minutes on Thursday, during which Sri Lanka added 43 runs in 18.2 overs before stumps were drawn.

The conditions have put a dampener on the long-awaited return to Test cricket in Pakistan, following the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team bus that left eight people dead and several players and officials wounded.

But despite the poor weather and no play, schoolchildren were thrilled when Pakistan players went to the fence to take selfies with them.

"I am over the moon as I had a selfie with (batsman) Babar Azam and my wish has come true," said Amna Ansari, a school student from Islamabad

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 13, 2019

Violent lawyers

The Pakistan Bar Council must strip them of their licences.
December 13, 2019

Gujarat inquiry

VENTRILOQUISTS are adept at throwing their voices into puppets and mannequins. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
December 13, 2019

Auto sector slowdown

AUTOMOBILE companies here have been reeling from contracting demand for several months now. The slowdown in the...
Updated December 12, 2019

Change at the top

Bureaucratic reshuffles have come at a frequency that creates serious doubts about the government's stability.
December 12, 2019

Media curbs

IN a disturbing move, the federal cabinet has decided to impose curbs on the media coverage of convicts and...