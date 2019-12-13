Day 3 of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test to resume following lunch after rain delay

Pakistan's first home Test in a decade will resume following lunch on Friday after the third day's opening session was abandoned because of wet weather.

After an early lunch, umpires ordered the covers to be removed and the day's play will start at 1:10pm.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss and batted, are 263-6 in their first innings with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 72 and Dilruwan Perera on two.

For Pakistan, 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah (2-75) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-47) were the pick of the bowlers.

Rain and bad light halted play for all but 83 minutes on Thursday, during which Sri Lanka added 43 runs in 18.2 overs before stumps were drawn.

The conditions have put a dampener on the long-awaited return to Test cricket in Pakistan, following the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team bus that left eight people dead and several players and officials wounded.

But despite the poor weather and no play, schoolchildren were thrilled when Pakistan players went to the fence to take selfies with them.

"I am over the moon as I had a selfie with (batsman) Babar Azam and my wish has come true," said Amna Ansari, a school student from Islamabad