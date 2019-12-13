DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 13, 2019

Bad light halts play in Pakistan's stop-start Test homecoming

AFPUpdated December 13, 2019

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (R) delivers a ball next to Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Dec 13. — AFP
Bad light halted play in Rawalpindi on Friday as conditions continued to play havoc with Pakistan's first home Test in a decade, against Sri Lanka.

After day three's first session was washed out by wet weather, only 27 minutes of play was possible before the players walked off with just 5.2 overs bowled.

On Thursday, rain and poor light kept the teams off the field for all but 83 minutes.

For Pakistan, 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah (2-83) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-58) were the most successful bowlers.

The conditions have put a dampener on the long awaited return to Test cricket in Pakistan, following the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team bus that left eight people dead and several players and officials wounded.

But despite the poor weather and no play, schoolchildren were thrilled when Pakistan players went to the fence to take selfies with them.

"I am over the moon as I had a selfie with (batsman) Babar Azam and my wish has come true," said Amna Ansari, a school student from Islamabad

