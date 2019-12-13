Road accident in Balochistan claims 15 lives: rescue sources

Fifteen people were killed in a road accident between a passenger bus and a pick-up in Qila Saifullah near Muslim Bagh, Balochistan during the early hours of Friday morning.

One citizen, identified as Gul Mohammed, survived the collision by jumping from the passenger bus before the two collided, said rescue workers.

Initial reports suggest the accident took place due to speeding. Edhi sources stated that the pick-up was carrying containers of oil and diesel, which caused the vehicles to combust upon collision.

Taking notice of the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that vehicles plying the province's roads "carrying smuggled oil are a major cause of accidents".

"Despite restrictions in place, no action is taken against such vehicles, raising questions about the inefficiency of the departments concerned.

"The accident will be investigated and a report will be presented," he maintained. He questioned why no law enforcement agency took notice of "the suspicious vehicle".

The chief minister directed the Balochistan chief secretary to investigate the incident and present a report within the next 24 hours.

There has been no response from the Muslim Bagh deputy commissioner despite repeated attempts.

The bodies are in the process of being shifted to Civil Hospital in Quetta for identification.