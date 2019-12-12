Zardari released from Pims sub-jail a day after bail approval

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Thursday released from custody at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), a day after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds.

Zardari is currently being shifted to Bilawal House in the capital. The party will decide there whether the PPP leader should be flown to Karachi today or tomorrow.

The former president was accompanied by his children Bilawal and Aseefa when he was allowed to leave Pims.

The IHC had on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Zardari in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds against surety bonds of Rs20 million and adjourned proceedings on the bail petition of his sister and lawmaker Faryal Talpur till December 17.

Both Zardari and Talpur have been under detention for the past six months, until the former's bail.

The court noted that the petitioner, who is one of the accused in a reference pending before an accountability court, “has not been convicted and, therefore, he is to be treated as innocent unless proven guilty”.

More to follow.