India under Modi is moving systematically with a supremacist agenda, says PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated December 12, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill is the latest of Modi's attempts to promulgate his supremacist agenda. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been moving systematically with a Hindu supremacist agenda.

The prime minister was referencing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill passed by India's upper house amid protests on Wednesday.

The bill will let the Indian government grant citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants who entered India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 — but not if they are Muslim.

Modi's government — re-elected in May and under pressure over a slowing economy — says Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan are excluded from the legislation because they do not face discrimination in those countries.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran stated that the bill was the latest of Modi's attempts to promulgate his supremacist agenda, "starting with illegal annexation and continuing siege of IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir]; then stripping 2 million Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law; all this accompanied by mob lynchings of Muslims and other minorities in India".

He warned that bowing down to a "genocidal supremacist agenda", propagated by Nazi Germany, had once before lead to World War II.

"Modi's Hindu supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world," he warned. "As in Nazi Germany, in Modi's India dissent has been marginalised and the world must step in before it is too late to counter this Hindu supremacist agenda of Modi's India [that is] threatening bloodshed and war."

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, seeks to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh "because of religious persecution" before 2015. It does not, however, extend to Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar.

Home Minister Amit Shah said it was not anti-Muslim because it did not affect the existing path to citizenship available to all communities.

Amnesty India, however, said the legislation legitimised discrimination on the basis of religion and stood in clear violation of the India's constitution and international human rights law.

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Dec 12, 2019 02:30pm
Modi is in right direction. For what reasons, you are moving around.
Recommend 0
Latif
Dec 12, 2019 02:38pm
Well we all know that Modi is the biggest criminal in that world just google his name.
Recommend 0
Thinking
Dec 12, 2019 02:44pm
mob lynchings of Muslims and other minorities in India Yes, please don't send your majorities to India for citizenship
Recommend 0
Su
Dec 12, 2019 02:56pm
IK worry about your own country!
Recommend 0
Bilal
Dec 12, 2019 02:59pm
Bhai pehle pakistan pe focus kar lo
Recommend 0
Vikram
Dec 12, 2019 03:01pm
PMIK is such a visionary.
Recommend 0
NK
Dec 12, 2019 03:01pm
Apna Ghar sambhalo pehle. Hindus persecuted. Sikhs persecuted. Parsis persecuted. Ahmedia persecuted. Christians persecuted. Baloch persecuted. Pashtuns persecuted. Sindhus persecuted. And you are worried about India being secular?
Recommend 0
MakeMyTrip
Dec 12, 2019 03:07pm
I hope this issue can be taken to UN
Recommend 0
Franky
Dec 12, 2019 03:10pm
You just focus on where your country is going. We will take care of our country
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Dec 12, 2019 03:18pm
Pay attention to Pakistan first..
Recommend 0
Sanjay
Dec 12, 2019 03:25pm
Wow Islamic republic is giving lecture to secular India.
Recommend 0
S Bara
Dec 12, 2019 04:27pm
@MakeMyTrip, Yes. Definitely.
Recommend 0
S Bara
Dec 12, 2019 04:27pm
Nothing else to do.
Recommend 0

