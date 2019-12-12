DAWN.COM

Sri Lanka resumes play after rain subsides in Rawalpindi on day 2 of Test against Pakistan

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated December 12, 2019

Sri Lankan batsman Niroshan Dickwella plays a shot during the second-day of the 1st cricket test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi on Thursday, December 12, 2019. — AP
Sri Lankan batsman Niroshan Dickwella plays a shot during the second-day of the 1st cricket test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi on Thursday, December 12, 2019. — AP

Sri Lanka resumed their innings at 222-5 on Thursday after a nearly three-hour rain delay on the second day of their first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Intermittent rain forced an early lunch with just 7.5 overs of play possible in the morning session after Sri Lanka, who resumed at 202-5, adding 20 runs without further loss.

A groundkeeper covers the pitch after rain stopped the play of the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Dec 12. — AP
A groundkeeper covers the pitch after rain stopped the play of the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Dec 12. — AP

Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 54, his sixth Test half-century, while Niroshan Dickwella was 15 not out.

The brief period of play saw wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan claim a catch to dismiss de Silva off the bowling of 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah, but third umpire Richard Illingworth ruled the ball had bounced before being taken.

Next ball de Silva completed his half-century with two runs off Naseem, who with 2-65 was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers.

On the first day of the Test, Pakistan's bowlers took five wickets before play was ended due to bad light.

Naseem Shah showcased a superb performance, taking two wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Usman picked up one each.

Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lankan Test captain, was the highest scorer for the team putting 59 runs on the scoreboard before being sent back to the stands.

Pakistan are playing four fast bowlers, giving left-arm paceman Usman Shinwari a debut. The all pace attack means the hosts dropped specialist spinner Yasir Shah.

Opening batsman Abid Ali is also making his Test debut in place of Imamul Haq, who struggled against Australia. Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been given another opportunity, meaning recalled batsman Fawad Alam has to wait to make his Test comeback after 10 years.

Sri Lanka went with three fast bowlers Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara. The visitors left out experienced batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Perera but went with two spinners — Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera.

Test cricket returns to Pakistan

Test cricket has returned to Pakistan after a long gap of 10 years as Sri Lanka tour the country for a two-match series at Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The vote of confidence from Sri Lanka is hugely symbolic as they were the last team to play a Test match in Pakistan in March 2009, when their team bus came under attack at Lahore.

