Rain stops play on second day of Pak-Sri Lanka Test

AFP | Dawn.comDecember 12, 2019

Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal, front, walks back to pavilion while Pakistani players celebrate his dismissal during the first day of the Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi on Dec 11. — AP
Rain stopped play on the second day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Resuming at 202-5, Sri Lanka had reached 222-5 in 7.5 overs before the umpires stopped play as rain started to pour heavily at the Rawalpindi stadium.

Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 54 for his sixth half-century, while Niroshan Dickwella was 15 not out.

The brief period of play was not without incident as 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah had de Silva caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, but the third umpire Richard Illingworth ruled the ball had bounced.

Next ball, de Silva took two runs off Naseem — the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, with 2-65 — to complete his half-century.

On the first day of the Test, Pakistan's bowlers took five wickets before play was ended due to bad light.

Naseem Shah showcased a superb performance, taking two wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Usman picked up one each.

Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lankan Test captain, was the highest scorer for the team putting 59 runs on the scoreboard before being sent back to the stands.

Pakistan are playing four fast bowlers, giving left-arm paceman Usman Shinwari a debut. The all pace attack means the hosts dropped specialist spinner Yasir Shah.

Opening batsman Abid Ali is also making his Test debut in place of Imamul Haq, who struggled against Australia. Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been given another opportunity, meaning recalled batsman Fawad Alam has to wait to make his Test comeback after 10 years.

Sri Lanka went with three fast bowlers Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara. The visitors left out experienced batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Perera but went with two spinners — Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera.

Test cricket returns to Pakistan

Test cricket has returned to Pakistan after a long gap of 10 years as Sri Lanka tour the country for a two-match series at Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The vote of confidence from Sri Lanka is hugely symbolic as they were the last team to play a Test match in Pakistan in March 2009, when their team bus came under attack at Lahore.

