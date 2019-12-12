DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 12, 2019

Thunberg named Time person of the year

ReutersUpdated December 12, 2019

Email

NEW YORK: Greta Thunberg, the teen activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis, was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday.

Thunberg, 16, was lauded by Time for starting an environmental campaign in August 2018 which became a global movement, initially skipping school and camping out in front of the Swedish Parliament to demand action.

“In the 16 months since, she has addressed heads of state at the UN, met the Pope, sparred with the president of the United States and inspired four million people to join the global climate strike on September 20, 2019, in what was the largest climate demonstration in human history,” the magazine said.

“Margaret Atwood compared her to Joan of Arc. After noticing a hundredfold increase in its usage, lexicographers at Collins Dictionary named Thunberg’s pioneering idea, climate strike, the word of the year,” Time said.

Thunberg, who turns 17 in January, continues to beat the drum, saying in Madrid last week that the voices of climate strikers are being heard but politicians are still not taking action. The activist addressed the latest round of UN climate talks in Madrid on Wednesday morning, bluntly accusing political and business leaders of polishing their images rather than taking aggressive action in the fight against climate change.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Importance of routine

Importance of routine

Serious complications can occur if the government deviates from its routine responsibilities.

Editorial

Updated December 12, 2019

Change at the top

Bureaucratic reshuffles have come at a frequency that creates serious doubts about the government's stability.
December 12, 2019

Media curbs

IN a disturbing move, the federal cabinet has decided to impose curbs on the media coverage of convicts and...
December 12, 2019

Rao Anwar’s listing

RAO Anwar is a man whose reputation precedes him. The former police officer, known infamously as an ‘encounter...
Updated December 11, 2019

A draconian law

These condemnable actions should be noted by countries around the world.
December 11, 2019

Sporting success

PAKISTAN’S impressive showing at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, where the national sports contingent has won...
December 11, 2019

Reviving student unions

ON Monday, Sindh took another decisive step towards restoring normality on its campuses. In a move to revive student...