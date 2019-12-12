DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 12, 2019

Muhammad among top 10 baby names in US

Anwar IqbalUpdated December 12, 2019

Email

The name Muhammad has made the list of top 10 baby names for boys in the US for the first time, reports a US broadcasting service, Voice of America (VOA). — AFP/File
The name Muhammad has made the list of top 10 baby names for boys in the US for the first time, reports a US broadcasting service, Voice of America (VOA). — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: The name Muhammad has made the list of top 10 baby names for boys in the US for the first time, reports a US broadcasting service, Voice of America (VOA).

The report is based on the data provided by a parenting website BabyCenter, showing that two Arabic names Muhammad and Aaliyah made it to the top 10 list for boys and girls in 2019.

Sophia remained the most popular name for girls in the United States in 2019 while Liam climbed to the top spot for boys. Muhammad and Aaliyah replaced Mason and Layla to make it to the list.

Other popular names include Jackson, Noah, Aiden and Grayson for boys and Olivia, Emma, Ava and Aria for girls.

Another report says that Muhammad is the most popular name in the world, given to millions of men and boys. “Muhammad’s been rising on BabyCenter top baby name lists around the world, so we knew it would soon break into the US top 10,” Linda Murray, BabyCenter’s global editor in chief, said in a press statement. “Muslim families often choose Muhammad for firstborn sons to honor the Prophet (PBUH) and bring blessings to the child.”

Data from the US Social Security department show that Muhammad went from number 620 in year 2000 to 345 in 2018.

The disparity arises because BabyCenter accepts variable spellings for the same name, such as Mohammad, Mohammed, or Muhammad. The Social Security Administration treats them as separate names.

Muhammad has been the most popular boy’s name in Britain for the last three years, according to BabyCenter. In Britain, statisticians include all three main spelling variations while adding the numbers.

Thousands of boys are named Muhammad, Mohammed or Mohammad in Britain every year.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Importance of routine

Importance of routine

Serious complications can occur if the government deviates from its routine responsibilities.

Editorial

Updated December 12, 2019

Change at the top

Bureaucratic reshuffles have come at a frequency that creates serious doubts about the government's stability.
December 12, 2019

Media curbs

IN a disturbing move, the federal cabinet has decided to impose curbs on the media coverage of convicts and...
December 12, 2019

Rao Anwar’s listing

RAO Anwar is a man whose reputation precedes him. The former police officer, known infamously as an ‘encounter...
Updated December 11, 2019

A draconian law

These condemnable actions should be noted by countries around the world.
December 11, 2019

Sporting success

PAKISTAN’S impressive showing at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, where the national sports contingent has won...
December 11, 2019

Reviving student unions

ON Monday, Sindh took another decisive step towards restoring normality on its campuses. In a move to revive student...