In pictures: Day of terror, violence as lawyers storm Lahore cardiac hospital

At least three heart patients died on Wednesday after a protest by a group of lawyers against doctors at Lahore's Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) turned violent.
More than 200 lawyers, who had ongoing issues with the doctors of PIC, stormed the hospital, vandalising property and damaging dozens of vehicles of visitors and setting ablaze a police van, according to Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid.
Patients, some in ambulances, were unable to reach the hospital while those receiving treatment were left unattended due to the chaos. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who ordered an inquiry into the incident, directed the Punjab government to take stern action against all those involved in the attack.
Header image: Police officers scuffle with angry lawyers during a clash in Lahore on Wednesday. — AP
