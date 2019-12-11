Howzat: Cricket remains most googled item by Pakistanis in 2019

Naimal Khawar tops the list in the people category and Avengers Endgame is number one for movie searches on Google.

Google released on Wednesday a list of the most popular trends in Pakistan during 2019.

The search engine singled out search terms that had the highest rate of interest by internet users across the country.

This year — like last year — cricket continued to reign supreme in the list. In fact, the top 10 searches were only cricket-related. It was, afterall, a Cricket World Cup year.

The following are Google's top trends for 2019 in the Searches, People, and Movies & TV categories:

Searches

The top most searched item was the crucial Pakistan vs South Africa 2019 World Cup fixture, which both had needed to clinch to have any semblance of hope to advance on to the semi-finals. Pakistan made an emphatic comeback that day and sent South Africa crashing out of the tournament.

Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Sony Liv PSL 4 schedule Cricket World Cup Pakistan vs New Zealand PTV Sports Pakistan vs India Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at Lord's. ─ AFP

People

Naimal Khawar topped the list for the person most googled by Pakistanis in 2019. The actress married actor Hamza Ali Abbasi this year.

Naimal Khawar Waheed Murad Babar Azam Asif Ali Adnan Sami Sara Ali Khan Mohammad Amir Alizeh Shah Abhinandan Varthaman Madiha Naqvi

The couple on their valima day. — Photo courtesy Maha Noor

Movies & TV

Movie aficionados had a field day searching for Avengers: Endgame, according to Google. The Marvel Comics superhero team come together to undo the damage done by Thanos, an intergalactic warlord, who had disintegrated half of the universe. The movie beat all box office records to become the highest grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion worldwide.

Avengers Endgame Bigg Boss 13 Ehd e Wafa Suno Chanda Season 2 Kabir Singh Captain Marvel Mere Pass Tum Ho Motu Patlu 2019 Bharosa Pyar Tera Gully Boy

A poster from Avengers: Endgame. — AP

To see what was trending worldwide, click here.