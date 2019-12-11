DAWN.COM

'No concessions': Punjab govt vows strict action against lawyers, others involved in Lahore protest

Dawn.comUpdated December 11, 2019

Punjab law minister Raja Basharat addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday announced the government's decision to fully prosecute all those involved in the violent protest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

"I assure you all, the government will see to it that no concessions are made," said the law minister, addressing a press conference alongside Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan — who was manhandled by lawyers at the protest — and Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid.

"The government cannot allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Those who tried to, will be held accountable."

He said that in this regard, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has instructed that the lawyers who were involved and others who have been identified in video footage of the protests "will all be prosecuted".

"He has clearly stated that no one who took the law into his hands will be spared and legal action of the strictest kind will be taken against them," added Basharat.

"There is a need to end the high-handed culture which has begun to take flight," he said.

The minister, reiterating the government's stance, said that while doctors and lawyers are both respected members of society, "they can never be allowed to take the law into their hands."

He said a two-tier investigation has been launched into the incident. Part of the investigation will focus on whether the "police's negligence in enforcing the law" had a role to play.

Basharat said that the situation had been simmering since November "and the appropriate circles were not taken into confidence or apprised of the developments". "A separate investigation into this will take place," he said.

The minister condemned the mistreatment of Chauhan and Rashid as they tried to defuse the situation at the protest venue.

"Their presence at the hospital was evidence of the fact that the government tried their utmost to not remain detached from the situation," he said, adding, "Had they not been present, we could have witnessed a far worse outcome."

The law minister asked lawyers to "show restraint". "If they are able to show contrition for their wrongdoing, their honour will not be diminished."

He also urged the doctors to call off their decision to boycott hospital emergency wards. "Those who come seeking treatment are at no fault. For innocent citizens to bear the cost of someone's high-handedness will be a great injustice."

More to follow.

