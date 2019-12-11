DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 11, 2019

ADB to invest $2 billion in energy sector over next three years

Tahir SheraniDecember 11, 2019

Email

An ADB team lead by Director General for Central and West Asia Department Werner Liepach met with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar on Wednesday in Islamabad. — Power Division
An ADB team lead by Director General for Central and West Asia Department Werner Liepach met with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar on Wednesday in Islamabad. — Power Division

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced its plans to invest $2 billion in the energy sector over the next three years.

The announcement was made after an ADB team lead by Director General for Central and West Asia Department Werner Liepach met with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in Islamabad.

ADB's Country Director Pakistan Xiaohong Yang was also present during the meeting.

According to a statement released by the Power Division, "ADB remains [Pakistan's] top energy sector partner with $2.1 billion portfolio with $300 million released this week for sector reform including addressing the circular debt."

During the meeting, projects funded by ADB in the energy sector were discussed and it was decided that a "comprehensive review meeting" be held at the end of the month between the Power Division and ADB "to steer the projects to their logical culmination".

Both sides also agreed to "maximum transparency" during the execution of the projects, according to the press release.

The ADB also showed an interest in "facilitating technical studies for the gas storage facility in Pakistan". “During a later stage, the ADB can also consider financing the project,” said Liepach.

The ADB team was briefed regarding a 'New Renewable Energy Policy' which will be put before the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in its scheduled meeting by the end of this month.

"The team was briefed regarding various steps taken by the Power Division to boost the efficiency of the system and campaign against power theft," said the Power Division's statement.

The ADB was informed that in pursuing the circular debt capping plan, the Power Division had brought about a "considerable reduction in its growth from Rs39bn to Rs12bn per month".

"The ADB team expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Power Division and termed the efforts positive for the sector's growth," the statement concluded by saying.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Editorial

Updated December 11, 2019

A draconian law

These condemnable actions should be noted by countries around the world.
December 11, 2019

Sporting success

PAKISTAN’S impressive showing at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, where the national sports contingent has won...
December 11, 2019

Reviving student unions

ON Monday, Sindh took another decisive step towards restoring normality on its campuses. In a move to revive student...
December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...