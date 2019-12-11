DAWN.COM

4 patients in critical condition die as lawyers' protest outside Lahore hospital turns violent

Rana Bilal | Kinza Malik | Waseem RiazUpdated December 11, 2019

A protester stands on a police mobile that was set on fire. — DawnNewsTV
A protester stands on a police mobile that was set on fire. — DawnNewsTV
Lawyers protest outside PIC in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Lawyers protest outside PIC in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Police used tear gas and baton charge to remove the lawyers from the hospital's premises. — DawnNewsTV
Police used tear gas and baton charge to remove the lawyers from the hospital's premises. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice of a violent protest by lawyers at Lahore's Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), during which four patients lost their lives.

Grand Health Alliance Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb confirmed the number of deaths. According to reports, the patients were in critical condition and were left unattended after the lawyers barged into emergency wards.

After hours of continued violence, police arrested more than a dozen lawyers and unblocked the road.

Broken glass inside PIC after protesting lawyers entered the premises. ─ DawnNewsTV
Broken glass inside PIC after protesting lawyers entered the premises. ─ DawnNewsTV

The lawyers were protesting against a video that went viral on social media yesterday, in which a doctor is seen narrating an encounter with some lawyers in front of a group. According to the doctor in the video, a group of lawyers had gone to the inspector general of police and told him to charge "two doctors" under Section 7 of ATA. He narrated that the IG had refused while the lawyers had urged him to press charges, saying "they could save face" that way.

A large number of lawyers gathered outside PIC on Wednesday to protest against the "mocking video". The protest, however, turned violent as the lawyers initially closed off entry and exit points to the hospital.

The protesters also damaged equipment inside and broke windows of the hospital as well as cars parked outside. Protesters smashed doors of emergency theatres and staff had to run out to save themselves, according to reports.

Lawyers protest outside the hospital. — DawnNewsTV
Lawyers protest outside the hospital. — DawnNewsTV

Patients, some in ambulances, were unable to reach the hospital while those receiving treatment were left unattended due to the chaos.

The lawyers also attacked media personnel on the site with stones. A DawnNewsTV female reporter, Kinza Malik, was injured and her phone was snatched from her.

An eyewitness outside the Services Hospital told DawnNewsTV that a group of lawyers had fired outside the hospital. He added that the lawyers were cursing police officials who were trying to control the situation.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who had arrived at the hospital, said that "lawyers had tried to kidnap" him. In a video, he can be seen being manhandled by a group of protesting lawyers.

Police used tear gas and resorted to baton charges in an attempt to disperse the lawyers, who had gathered at the hospital in large numbers. The president and secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association also arrived at PIC to convince the angry lawyers to leave the hospital.

Lahore DIG Operations, who had also arrived at the hospital, said that those who took the law into their own hands will be dealt with strongly.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid was also at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Young Consultants Association (YCA) announced a nationwide strike after the violent protest. President of the YCA Dr Hammad Butt said that tomorrow no consultant will be on duty all across Punjab. "The vandalism by lawyers is highly condemnable," he said.

Chief Minister Buzdar, who was in Islamabad to hold meetings with PTI MNAs, assured that action will be taken against those responsible for the violence. He said that he was headed to Lahore and had directed the authorities to submit a report of the incident.

The chief minister ordered an investigation into the attack and summoned a report from the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and provincial secretary of specialised health and medical education. The premier summoned a report from the provincial chief secretary and inspector general.

When asked why the government had not taken notice of tensions between doctors and lawyers earlier, Buzdar said that the matter had been resolved.

'Unbelievable scenes'

Prime minister's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan condemned the violence and said: "Lawlessness is not acceptable at any cost.

"The manhandling of provincial minister Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, vandalism and harassment of poor patients and their attendants is extremely condemnable and regrettable," she tweeted.

"Those who wear the uniform of law will have to obey the law."

The Punjab chief minister termed the incident "intolerable".

"No one is above the law," he said after the protest broke out.

"Such an incident at a hospital for cardiology is intolerable. To create hurdles for patients receiving treatment is inhumane and a criminal act," he said.

In a tweet, Buzdar later said that he had directed authorities to take action against those responsible "without discrimination".

Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairperson Syed Amjad Shah, in a conversation with a news channel, condemned the violence, adding that the protest "was the individual act of a few lawyers".

"Doctors misbehaved with the lawyers first after which the latter turned violent," he claimed. He further said that a committee, chaired by the Punjab Bar Council's chairman, had been formed to investigate the incident.

Citizens also took to Twitter to express their concern and called for action to be taken against the lawyers.

Lawyer Babar Sattar called the violence "abhorrent" and pointed out that "it isn't the first such incident". He said that the bar leaders should call for the cancellation of licences of the lawyers involved.

"Time for us to show allegiance to rule of law and not tribalism," he tweeted.

Taimur Malik, another lawyer, said that the legal fraternity "need(s) to speak up today and condemn the criminal actions of those who targeted PIC".

Journalist Khurram Husain said he was "speechless at the sight of the ransacking" of the hospital, pointing out that the intensive care unit had been emptied due to the protest.

"Those who have held bedside vigil for a patient in a cardiac ICU know what it means to have to flee the ward in these circumstances. Even animals are better behaved."

Ali Salman Alvi said there should have been "ruthless police action" against the lawyers who held the PIC under siege.

Journalist Mohammad Malick also said the lawyers "must be made to pay for their crimes".

"One poor woman has already lost her life cause doctors ran away in fear of their lives," Malick lamented.

Additional reporting by Sanaullah Khan, Haseeb Bhatti, Adnan Sheikh and Nadir Guramani.

Guzni
Dec 11, 2019 02:32pm
Lawlessness is at its peak from lawyers, unfortunately. Few licences have to be cancelled to bring the "community" back on track.
Recommend 0
Salim Hemani
Dec 11, 2019 02:32pm
This Lawyer Mafia was probably one of the worst thing to happen post the Lawyers Movement of 2007. They have turned in to goons and are well aware of that there will be no repercussions for their actions.
Recommend 0
Adil
Dec 11, 2019 02:33pm
This is what happens when you validate people who want to react because of feelings being hurt. Pakistan has allowed people to react when they're religiously offended and now it's allowed people to physically react if they've been ridiculed. That's why Pakistan is still a third world country, because of such lunatics. Without them, we could have progressed in leaps.
Recommend 0
Hussain
Dec 11, 2019 02:36pm
The ultimate proof that fromal education does equate to civility. The moral basis of our society, our ideal of good and bad, needs to be challenged. History however shows that things will have to get much worse before they become better.
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Dec 11, 2019 02:38pm
Both sides are expert in agitation and doing politics on human lives without fear of any accountability. Lets see who prevails this time
Recommend 0
shamshad
Dec 11, 2019 02:40pm
will the Chief Justice take notice and against these Lawyers they are worst than street urchins
Recommend 0
Nazir Ahmed
Dec 11, 2019 02:41pm
Very very brave adovocates of Punjab. They are above the law, they do not hesitate to mock a judge, if he do not act according to their wishes
Recommend 0
Khawaja
Dec 11, 2019 02:41pm
What kind of sick protest blocking entry and exit of an hospitals.
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 11, 2019 02:44pm
How can you control them when previously our ex CJP went to Multan to buck up when they ransacked DCO office, the result is evident to
Recommend 0
M Malik
Dec 11, 2019 02:45pm
Lawyers in Pakistan are the most unprofessional and disrespectful class. They feel they are above the law. Strict action should be taken against these crooks.
Recommend 0
Abbas
Dec 11, 2019 02:46pm
Lawyers are out of control for years , someone needs to teach them Law !
Recommend 0
Lawyer
Dec 11, 2019 02:46pm
This absolutely not on those lawyers involved should be stripped of their licenses and never be allowed to practice since it’s clear they have no respect for the law themselves. Those patients that have either died or been inconvenienced should be fully compensated.
Recommend 0
Farah Khan
Dec 11, 2019 02:46pm
Shame on Lawyers...
Recommend 0
PakPower
Dec 11, 2019 02:49pm
These lawyers have become goons since 2007.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Dec 11, 2019 02:50pm
Lawyers mafia need to be neutralized!
Recommend 0
zulfiqar Ali
Dec 11, 2019 02:52pm
good coverage of Dawn news
Recommend 0
Rational
Dec 11, 2019 03:00pm
Shame on Lawyers they are Liars. Worst community. they are maafia. Worst people in our society are lawyers.
Recommend 0
Mansoor
Dec 11, 2019 03:03pm
London and Bradford riots in UK. Video evidence was used to charge and sentence rioters within 3 days of both incidents. People were given between 6 and 36 months with a total of 100 years of prison sentences in case of Bradford. Justice. I can see at least 2 black coats with one throwing an object while other not stopping him to damage public property. In civilised world one gets 6 years and other 6 months and case closed.
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Dec 11, 2019 03:09pm
Lawyers in Pakistan are shame for their own profession, rule of law..!
Recommend 0
JustWasif
Dec 11, 2019 03:09pm
So, they are doing "Practice"
Recommend 0
JagoPakistan
Dec 11, 2019 03:13pm
Educate these highly educated people. Send them back to school.
Recommend 0
Ismail
Dec 11, 2019 03:13pm
Our lawyers keep suffering at hands of politicians, police, doctors. We hope that judiciary take notice.
Recommend 0
Fida
Dec 11, 2019 03:15pm
CM Buzdar takes notice of protesting lawyers' attack, siege of Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Is this the Punjab government is capable of. The first action of the Police was to take charge of the situation, arrest the leaders of the rowdy crowd, register the FIR and hand them the culprits over to the criminal court, for damaging the property of the hospital. Later the courts should have cancelled the licence of such rowdy lawyers. Pity these rowdy elements comes from the profession of a great man like Mr. Jinnah
Recommend 0
KannadaBoy
Dec 11, 2019 03:16pm
Docs should stop treating thug lawyers who created this trouble ..is this what so called peaceful protest....hospitals attacked, press attacked ..all in the name of peaceful protests
Recommend 0
JustWasif
Dec 11, 2019 03:17pm
Is anyone can stop them? No, They are "The Lawyers"
Recommend 0
Adnan Ahmed
Dec 11, 2019 03:17pm
These so called lawyers should be identified, arrested and prosecuted. They should be debarred and jailed. Where is the Chief Justice now?
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 11, 2019 03:17pm
These goons are our future judges. How can they ever uphold the law? Please bring British judges back so we can get back to the rule of law
Recommend 0
Wake up and smell the coffee
Dec 11, 2019 03:18pm
Taken notice and now frantically trying to cook up a story how Nawaz Sharif and company are personally responsible for this inexcusable attack as well as no response from the police.
Recommend 0
Concerned
Dec 11, 2019 03:21pm
Honorable CJ of LHC is requested to take suo moto action of this unfortunate adventurism by so called WAKEELS.
Recommend 0
Aaqib
Dec 11, 2019 03:21pm
No one is Above the Law , not even Lawyers Mafia. Put the culprits Behind the bars !
Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Dec 11, 2019 03:22pm
Love you Justice Khosa remnants of your Justice
Recommend 0
Dr. Mohsin
Dec 11, 2019 03:22pm
About time to see what our chief justice has to say about the vandalism by illiterate, misbehaved & poorly brought up goons at a premiere cardiology institute. He dared to poke his nose into COAS extension, let’s see what he has to say about this?
Recommend 0
Parvez
Dec 11, 2019 03:24pm
Disgusting behavior ...........
Recommend 0
Sami Swati
Dec 11, 2019 03:26pm
The Lawyers in Pakistan! What a joke that we see these black sheeps and vandalizers in civilized professional dresses. Shame on you all for doing what you did in a hospital. Shame on you again! How you got your degrees? Elsewhere in the world, your licence will have been revoked by now bars. Lets see if Pakistani bars could take action than playing politics.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Dec 11, 2019 03:28pm
Very unfortunate. Custodian of law are taking law into their own hands.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Dec 11, 2019 03:32pm
Lawyers, under CJP Khosa... bow to them ?. Let's see if PTI govt will nail the lawyers .. this is an orchestrated move by opposition to pout lawyers and govt on collusion, and very rightly PTI will put an end to such incidents, by law and force.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Dec 11, 2019 03:33pm
Lawyers are acting as goons for PMLN. Not new, this was a planned attack.
Recommend 0
Tariq, Lahore
Dec 11, 2019 03:38pm
The government should take the culprits to task, Lawyers who think they know the law better! It's pure vandalism which has lead to loss of life. This is just not on!
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Dec 11, 2019 03:40pm
Corrupt justice system.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 11, 2019 03:40pm
Lets hope our respected CJ takes notice of this incident and offer comments of equal law for all on this situation...
Recommend 0
Shazia
Dec 11, 2019 03:43pm
Shocking..... We expect at least lawyers community would respect rights of other people. But they are also full of uncivilized and insensitive people.
Recommend 0
zeeshandxb
Dec 11, 2019 03:43pm
In order to settle score with a doctor, lawyers went all guns out to ruin the peace in the city. No government can handle uncivilized people. Civility has to be taught in schools. This is a prime example of what these people learnt in their schools and in their homes. I am deeply saddened at this news.
Recommend 0
Toni
Dec 11, 2019 03:48pm
Shameful for the profession.
Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Dec 11, 2019 03:49pm
This cannot be act of lawyers but mischief-mongers and terrorists, who violate law and ransack public property. These arsonists who have disguised in the black-coat, must be apprehended and brought to justice. If they are really lawyers, the bar council should withdraw their licenses and courts should debar them from practicing law and pursuing cases in the courts.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Dec 11, 2019 03:49pm
So barbaric. Why are these lawyers allowed to carry on this way.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 11, 2019 03:49pm
Punjab government is complete failure.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Dec 11, 2019 03:51pm
Now you know what Musharraf did with the lawyers was right
Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 11, 2019 03:53pm
Lawyers, Police and Judiciary.. No wonder why a common man fears of not being involved with any one of them..
Recommend 0

