DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 11, 2019

Protesters rally in Assam to oppose India's citizenship bill

APDecember 11, 2019

Email

Demonstrators burn copies of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, during a protest in New Delhi, India on Dec 11. — Reuters
Demonstrators burn copies of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, during a protest in New Delhi, India on Dec 11. — Reuters

Protesters burned tires and blocked highways and rail tracks in India's remote northeast for a second day on Wednesday as the upper house of parliament began debating legislation that would grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The bill was approved on Monday in the lower house, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government enjoys majority support. The bill still needs the backing of smaller regional political groups in the upper house for it to become law.

The Press Trust of India reported that police fired rubber bullets and used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters in Dibrugarh district in Assam state on Wednesday. Street protests were also reported in Gauhati, the state capital.

The protesters organised an 11-hour shutdown on Tuesday saying they oppose the bill out of concern that more migrants who came to the country illegally will move to the border region and dilute the culture and political sway of indigenous tribal people.

Introducing the bill in the upper house, Home Minister Amit Shah said the bill was not anti-Muslim as it did not affect the existing path to citizenship available to all communities.

"It seeks to address the difficulties of Hindus and other minorities who suffered persecution in Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," he said.

Anand Sharma, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, said the bill was "discriminatory because India's constitution provides equal opportunities to all communities". Some opposition members complained the the bill excluded Tamil Hindus who fled Sri Lanka during the civil war.

Meanwhile, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom criticised the bill as going in a wrong direction, against India's rich history of secular pluralism and the Indian constitution, and sought American sanctions against Home Minister Shah if the bill is passed by both houses of Parliament.

India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said the US commission's statement “is neither accurate nor warranted.”

"The bill provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries. It seeks to address their current difficulties and meet their basic human rights," Kumar said in as statement.

“Such an initiative should be welcomed, not criticised by those who are genuinely committed to religious freedom. “

After the bill was approved in India's lower house on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised the legislation, saying it was "driven by a toxic mix of an extremist Hindutva ideology".

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Foreign Office Pakistan condemned the move and said it was in "complete violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international covenants on elimination of all forms of discrimination based on religion or belief".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Editorial

Updated December 11, 2019

A draconian law

These condemnable actions should be noted by countries around the world.
December 11, 2019

Sporting success

PAKISTAN’S impressive showing at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, where the national sports contingent has won...
December 11, 2019

Reviving student unions

ON Monday, Sindh took another decisive step towards restoring normality on its campuses. In a move to revive student...
December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...