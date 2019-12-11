DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 11, 2019

Taliban bombers target key US Afghanistan base as talks resume

AFPUpdated December 11, 2019

Email

Security personnel arrive near the site of an attack near the Bagram Air Base in Kabul, Afghanistan on Dec 11 after a suicide bombing targeted an under-construction medical facility near the main American base, said the United States military. — AP
Security personnel arrive near the site of an attack near the Bagram Air Base in Kabul, Afghanistan on Dec 11 after a suicide bombing targeted an under-construction medical facility near the main American base, said the United States military. — AP

Taliban suicide bombers targeted a key United States military base in Afghanistan on Wednesday in a major attack that wounded more than 70 civilians, officials said, amid renewed peace talks between US and the militants.

The early morning assault began when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive-packed vehicle outside a hospital building near Bagram military base in Parwan province, north of the capital Kabul, according to local officials.

Seven more gunmen, some wearing suicide vests are believed to have then entered the building — which was under construction and not operational — in order to use it as a launching pad for attacks against the nearby US base, local officials said.

Almost 10 hours into the attack, an Afghan interior ministry spokesman said at least three militants were still holed up inside the hospital compound, fighting Afghan and foreign forces.

“Three attackers are still inside the building resisting, while three more have been killed and one arrested,” Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

At least two Afghan civilians, including one woman, were killed while 73 others were wounded in the explosion that damaged houses up to 300 metres away, Rahimi said.

A Taliban spokesman later claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that "tens" of US and Afghan soldiers had been killed or wounded.

In a WhatsApp message, Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants had detonated a truck bomb outside Bagram base, but denied Taliban fighters had taken up positions inside a hospital.

Afghan and US officials could not immediately confirm if a truck bomb had been used in the attack.

"The attack was quickly contained and repelled [...] but the future medical facility was badly damaged,” Nato's Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

It said there were no US or coalition casualties but Georgia's defence ministry said five of its soldiers received minor injuries in the attack.

The assault comes as Washington resumed talks with the Taliban on Saturday, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled them after a Taliban suicide attack killed 12 people including a US soldier, in Kabul.

Trump made a surprise visit to Bagram on November 28 to celebrate Thanksgiving with his troops and meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"The Taliban want to make a deal and we're meeting with them and we're saying it has to be a ceasefire," he told reporters, confirming the resumption of the stalled talks.

It was not immediately clear if the Taliban's targeting of the US' largest Afghan military base would affect the renewed talks between the two sides.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported on thousands of US government documents which showed that senior American officials had insisted progress was being made in Afghanistan despite clear evidence the war had become unwinnable.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Editorial

Updated December 11, 2019

A draconian law

These condemnable actions should be noted by countries around the world.
December 11, 2019

Sporting success

PAKISTAN’S impressive showing at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, where the national sports contingent has won...
December 11, 2019

Reviving student unions

ON Monday, Sindh took another decisive step towards restoring normality on its campuses. In a move to revive student...
December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...