DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 11, 2019

Sri Lanka's openers provide steady start in first Test against Pakistan

Dawn.com | APUpdated December 11, 2019

Email

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (R) plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on December 11. — AFP
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (R) plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on December 11. — AFP
As Test cricket returns to Pakistan after over a decade, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. — PCB Twitter
As Test cricket returns to Pakistan after over a decade, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. — PCB Twitter

As Test cricket returns to Pakistan after over a decade, Sri Lanka had a steady start to their innings in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

After 19 overs, Sri Lanka are 57-0 with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne at 42 runs and Oshada Fernando (9).

Earlier, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Pindi Cricket Stadium is heavily guarded and spectators had to go through stringent security checks before entering.

Under overcast conditions, only a small crowd made it into the stadium by the time of the toss. The Pindi Cricket Stadium is hosting its first major international match since India played a Test match at the stadium in 2004.

Pakistan are playing four fast bowlers, giving left-arm paceman Usman Shinwari a debut. The all pace attack means the hosts dropped specialist spinner Yasir Shah.

Opening batsman Abid Ali is also making his Test debut in place of Imam-ul-Haq, who struggled against Australia. Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been given another opportunity, meaning recalled batsman Fawad Alam has to wait to make his Test comeback after 10 years.

Sri Lanka went with three fast bowlers Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara. The visitors left out experienced batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Perera but went with two spinners — Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera.

The second Test of the series will be played at National Stadium in Karachi from December 19-23.

Ahead of the start of the series, Pakistan's skipper Azhar Ali on Tuesday thanked Sri Lanka for returning to Pakistan for the first Test tour in the country in a decade, after a fatal militant attack on their team in 2009 drove international cricket away.

"It's a historic occasion and all the players are excited to be part of this," Azhar, who has played 75 Tests — but, until now, none at home — said at a press conference in Rawalpindi with his counterpart, Karunaratne.

Line-ups:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt.), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Opinion

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Editorial

Updated December 11, 2019

A draconian law

These condemnable actions should be noted by countries around the world.
December 11, 2019

Sporting success

PAKISTAN’S impressive showing at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, where the national sports contingent has won...
December 11, 2019

Reviving student unions

ON Monday, Sindh took another decisive step towards restoring normality on its campuses. In a move to revive student...
December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...