DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 11, 2019

New circuit breakers for PSX from next month

Our Equities CorrespondentUpdated December 11, 2019

Email

In this file photo, orkers clean a glass facade of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Islamabad on December 3, 2018. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, orkers clean a glass facade of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Islamabad on December 3, 2018. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Trading at the stock market will be brought to a halt when the market capitalisation-based KSE-30 index moves up or down by 4pc during the trading session in a single trading day, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) spokesperson Musarat Jabeen confirmed to Dawn on Tuesday.

She said that the SECP had approved the regulation to come into effect from the end of January 2020. The application of circuit breaker on KSE-30 index was meant to prevent irrational price fluctuations; give the market a cooling period and provide facility to brokers to deposit their margins.

The spokesperson stated that the apex regulator had also approved the increase in circuit breaker levels (maximum permitted rise and fall in the price of a particular stock on a single day) to 7.5pc from existing 5pc.

“The increase will be made in a gradual manner ie 0.5pc every 15 days till it reaches the new upper limit”. The spokesperson added that the index-based market limit would be increased to 5pc once the circuit breakers are at 7.5pc after the gradual rise.

Regulator proposes trading halt on 4pc change

Ms Jabeen told Dawn that circuit breakers were considered to have effect on curbing price discovery, making exit difficult for investors and are an inefficient mode of managing price volatility.

Derivative products also do not function efficiently in the presence of such constrains and require more freedom of movement in the underlying market.

On the other hand, imposition of market halts base on the movement of a benchmark index is considered to be an effect can be an effective tool for managing intra-day risk.

“The prevailing circuit breakers at PSX were also considered by the market participants as narrow and hindrance to effective price discovery and growth of market line with international best practices.”

Globally, emerging and developed markets such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, US and Canada have accordingly put in place enhanced scrip level circuit breakers along with index level market halts to curtail market wide extreme movements.

“As a part of SECP’s continuous efforts to develop the capital markets in Pakistan in line with international best practices, the SECP has approved the amendments in the PSX regulations for the above changes.”

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Opinion

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Editorial

Updated December 11, 2019

A draconian law

These condemnable actions should be noted by countries around the world.
December 11, 2019

Sporting success

PAKISTAN’S impressive showing at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, where the national sports contingent has won...
December 11, 2019

Reviving student unions

ON Monday, Sindh took another decisive step towards restoring normality on its campuses. In a move to revive student...
December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...