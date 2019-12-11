DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 11, 2019

Smog hits Lahore amid rain forecast

Intikhab HanifUpdated December 11, 2019

Email

LAHORE: A view of Canal Road blanketed by smog on Tuesday. — Aun Jafri / White Star
LAHORE: A view of Canal Road blanketed by smog on Tuesday. — Aun Jafri / White Star

LAHORE: Hazardous smog that was the worst in the region once again blanketed Lahore on Tuesday, causing eye, nose and throat irritations and aggravating pulmonary diseases.

Smog also lowered temperatures as it continued to block the sun till around 10am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was all-time high at some places. It was higher even than in Delhi which normally is considered the most polluted city in the northern parts of the subcontinent.

The US Twitter account indicated AQI at Lahore was 567 at 9am, 613 at 10am and 564 at 3pm. The overall average was between 449 and 495.

The Met department said AQI was 553 at 4pm while media reports indicated that it was 455 at Shimla Hill, 400 at Liberty Market, 434 at Upper Mall and 470 at Sundar Industrial Estate.

The Met office said rain and strong winds to be caused by an approaching westerly wave from Iran might clear Lahore and other cities of smog to some extent in the next two to three days.

It said the westerly wave was likely to approach the western parts of the country on Wednesday (today) and expected to grip most parts of the country on Thursday.

Showers expected

Scattered rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in upper districts of Balochistan during Wednesday and Thursday. Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazir­abad, Karachi) from Wednes­day (night) to Thursday.

Widespread rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad from Wednesday (night) to Friday.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Hari­pur, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal and Islamabad on Thursday.

Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Kashmir and at scattered places in Gilgit-Baltistan from Wednesday to Friday.

Fog is likely to subside in the plain areas of the country.

In its daily forecast, the Met department said weather on Tuesday remained cold and dry in most parts of the country and very cold in the northern areas.

Minimum temperature in Skardu was -8 degrees Cel­sius, Astore -7, Gupis -6, Bagrote -4, Kalam -3, Gilgit -2 and Parachinar and Rawalakot -1.

An indigenous phenomenon

Though the onslaught of fog on Lahore is attributed by some to crop burning in the adjoining areas of India, experts reject this notion and point out the local causes.

Imran Khalid, who holds a PhD in Environment Policy, says that in autumn and winter, the warm air does not allow the cooler air underneath to rise, which leads to visible smog and this is what is being witnessed in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Opinion

War, lies and failure

War, lies and failure

A damning new report shows the extent to which America tried to cover up its failures in Afghanistan.

Editorial

Updated December 11, 2019

A draconian law

These condemnable actions should be noted by countries around the world.
December 11, 2019

Sporting success

PAKISTAN’S impressive showing at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, where the national sports contingent has won...
December 11, 2019

Reviving student unions

ON Monday, Sindh took another decisive step towards restoring normality on its campuses. In a move to revive student...
December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...