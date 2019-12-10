DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 10, 2019

India restores incoming SMS in occupied Kashmir, mobile internet still cut

AFPDecember 10, 2019

Email

Kashmiri journalists protest against internet blockade put by India's government in Srinagar on October 12. — AFP
Kashmiri journalists protest against internet blockade put by India's government in Srinagar on October 12. — AFP

India on Tuesday was set to allow some incoming text messages into Kashmir, officials said, four months after they were first blocked when New Delhi moved to strip the region's autonomy.

The August 5 communications blackout — which included cutting landlines, mobile phones and internet access — has badly hit locals and businesses especially as texts are an integral part of banking processes.

Officials in Delhi said millions in the Himalayan region will be able to receive service messages from Wednesday, including one-time passwords from financial institutions.

They will still be unable to send messages, the officials said.

Passwords sent by SMS are widely used for many online purchases and financial transactions in the South Asian nation.

Companies and customers had complained the clampdown meant they were suddenly unable to conduct simple, day-to-day transactions.

Kashmiris said they had to resort to calling relatives or friends outside the valley — home to more than seven million people — after phone lines were gradually restored, to help them make purchases or pay their bills.

Text messaging services were restored in mid-October along with mobile phone lines, but then cut again by authorities a few hours later after a truck driver was killed by suspected militants and his vehicle set ablaze.

Indian security sources said then that the decision to cut the messaging services was taken to reduce the ability of militants to communicate.

Users still cannot access app-based messaging platforms as mobile internet services remain blocked.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...
December 09, 2019

Bold PR plans

THERE is no escaping the plight of Pakistan Railways and certainly no shortage of hard-to-believe projections about...
December 09, 2019

Religious tourism

EARLIER this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s potential for religious tourism when a new...
December 09, 2019

Promoting SMEs

PRIME Minister Imran Khan on Friday acknowledged the importance of small and medium enterprises in the country’s...