DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 10, 2019

Taliban abduct 45 people from Afghan govt employee's funeral

APDecember 10, 2019

Email

The Taliban singled out the old men from a funeral procession carrying the deceased employee's coffin to a graveyard, according to interior ministry spokesman. — Reuters/File
The Taliban singled out the old men from a funeral procession carrying the deceased employee's coffin to a graveyard, according to interior ministry spokesman. — Reuters/File

The Afghan Taliban abducted as many as 45 elderly family members of a late Afghan government employee who were attending his funeral, officials said on Tuesday.

The Taliban singled out the old men from a funeral procession carrying the deceased employee's coffin to a graveyard, according to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi. The young men in the group were not taken, he said.

The Taliban have consistently warned people not to attend the funerals of anyone working with the Kabul government, according to Payghambarpul Khuram, the head of intelligence in Jawzjan province, where the kidnappings took place.

Khuram disputed the number of people who were kidnapped, saying only six family members were taken and that other local elders were negotiating with the Taliban for their release.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the abduction.

The insurgent group controls or holds sway over nearly half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan security forces and government officials but also kill scores of civilians.

A suicide car bomb attack on Monday killed at least five Afghan soldiers and wounded four others in the southern Helmand province, ministry of defence spokesman Fawad Aman said.

He said the attacker was shot and killed before reaching his intended target a checkpoint for an Afghan national army compound at which point the vehicle exploded.

The Taliban immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

United States peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Saturday held the first official talks with Afghan Taliban since President Donald Trump declared a near-certain peace deal with the insurgents dead in September.

The talks will initially focus on getting a Taliban promise to reduce violence, with a permanent cease-fire being the eventual goal, a US statement said. Khalilzad is also trying to lay the groundwork for negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the protracted conflict.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...
December 09, 2019

Bold PR plans

THERE is no escaping the plight of Pakistan Railways and certainly no shortage of hard-to-believe projections about...
December 09, 2019

Religious tourism

EARLIER this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s potential for religious tourism when a new...
December 09, 2019

Promoting SMEs

PRIME Minister Imran Khan on Friday acknowledged the importance of small and medium enterprises in the country’s...