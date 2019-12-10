DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 10, 2019

KE slapped with Rs50m fine for failing to maintain safety standards

Sanaullah KhanDecember 10, 2019

Email

Nepra concludes that lack of earthing of poles and leakage of current led to 19 deaths during monsoon rains in Karachi. — Reuters/File
Nepra concludes that lack of earthing of poles and leakage of current led to 19 deaths during monsoon rains in Karachi. — Reuters/File

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) slapped a fine of Rs50 million on Karachi Electric Limited (KEL) after the regulator found that 19 deaths had occurred because of electrocution "due to lack of earthing of LT/HT poles and leakage of current from the distribution facilities of KEL", a press release said on Wednesday.

The regulator further said that the power provider had failed to fulfil "its statutory obligation to maintain safety standards" in addition to violating the terms and conditions of its license as well as Nepra laws.

In addition to the fine, K-Electric has also been directed to "complete earthing and grounding of its distribution network by April 2020 and carry out third party verification of its distribution system". The power distributor has also been ordered to complete an internal inquiry and "fix the responsibility on its employees/management and submit its final report" to Nepra.

The press statement added that the regulatory authority had also considered KEL's offer to pay compensation money to the families of the vicitms "in good faith" and had directed that the details of the compensation be shared with Nepra at the earliest.

"Design of distribution network of KEL does not meet the design requirements as laid down in the relevant Code and Manual. Moreover, KEL allowed telephone/TV/internet cable operators to use its distribution network in a hazardous manner for their purposes," Nepra noted in its order.

"Further, KEL failed to report fatalities immediately after occurrence to the Authority in a prescribed manner and also failed to restore supply of electricity within the prescribed time limits."

The statement was an announcement of Nepra's decision following a probe into the deaths of multiple people who had died in Karachi during the monsoon rains in July and August this year. Nepra had launched a probe against K-Electric in August and in September had concluded that the power company was responsible for 19 out of 35 deaths.

K-Electric was served with a show-cause notice by Nepra and the regulatory authority had directed the company to submit a response in the matter.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 10, 2019

Relying on provinces

Provincial authorities need to take their responsibilities more seriously, rather than simply living off NFC transfers.
December 10, 2019

US-Taliban talks

AFTER abruptly being broken off on the orders of President Donald Trump in September, reports have emerged that...
December 10, 2019

Policing in Kasur

FOR some time now, the Punjab district of Kasur has been the go-to place for anyone wanting to create an example in...
December 09, 2019

Bold PR plans

THERE is no escaping the plight of Pakistan Railways and certainly no shortage of hard-to-believe projections about...
December 09, 2019

Religious tourism

EARLIER this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s potential for religious tourism when a new...
December 09, 2019

Promoting SMEs

PRIME Minister Imran Khan on Friday acknowledged the importance of small and medium enterprises in the country’s...