Human Rights Day: PM urges global community to act against India's 'illegal annexation' of IOK

In his message on global Human Rights Day, marked on December 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the international community to act against the "illegal annexation" of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

"On Human Rights Day, we must appeal to the world's conscience, to upholders of international law [and] to the UNSC to act against the illegal annexation of IOJK by the Indian occupation government," he said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

The premier condemned the Indian government's "siege" of over four months and demanded an end to the "gross abuse and atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiri men, women and children by Indian occupation forces in violation of all international humanitarian and human rights laws".

"We salute and stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination," he added.

On August 5, the Indian government imposed a lockdown in occupied Kashmir after India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. The security and communication clampdown is now in its fifth month.

Since the revocation of Article 370, Prime Minister Imran has repeatedly raised concern about the situation in occupied Kashmir both domestically and at international forums. The highlight of his more than 45-minute-long speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September was intense criticism of India for its annexation of occupied Kashmir and the continued restrictions imposed in the region.

In another tweet today, the premier said that on the international day for human rights, "Muslims need to remember the message of equality, justice and protection of human rights for all" that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had given over 1,400 years ago.

"This embodied the cardinal principles of respect for human rights and human dignity," he said.

The premier added that inspired by the ideals preached by the Prophet, particularly his last sermon, as well as the duties enshrined in the Constitution, his government is "committed to the protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination".

'War crimes'

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also reiterated concern over the "massive human rights violations" being committed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

"The Modi government's fascist policies and it's illegal annexation of IOJK constitutes war crimes under international law. The international community should recall the enormous cost of appeasement of fascism earlier in the garb of Nazism.

"Today the same fascism wears the Hindutva cloak & appeasing it will have even graver consequences. Generation after generation of Kashmiris have fought for their right to self-determination — the international community must fulfil the UNSC commitment made," she said.

In a separate tweet, Mazari said that the challenges faced in ensuring global respect for human rights and protection of these rights in Pakistan must be addressed.

"After years of dictatorships and civilian neglect, we are making sincere efforts to traverse a difficult path of ensuring human rights for every Pakistani as laid out in our Constitution, as envisaged by our Founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and in fulfilment of our international commitments.

"Foremost before us is the example set by our Prophet PBUH in respecting human rights and human dignity," she added.