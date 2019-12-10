DAWN.COM

Pakistan condemns 'regressive, discriminatory' nationality bill passed by India's lower house

Reuters | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 10, 2019

Indians participate in a torch light procession to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Gauhati, India on Monday. — AP
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday introduced a controversial bill in parliament that would give citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries: Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan condemned the discriminatory legislation, saying it was "driven by a toxic mix of an extremist Hindutva ideology".

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the legislation "violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan".

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in India's lower house amid raucous debate. Opposition parties stood against the proposed law that would, for the first time, create a legal pathway to grant Indian nationality on the basis of religion.

The bill was originally introduced in 2016 during the Modi government's first term but lapsed after protests and an alliance partner's withdrawal. It proposes to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015.

Oppositions politicians inside parliament, and protesters in several Indian cities, said the bill discriminated against Muslims and violated India's secular constitution. During a lengthy debate marked by angry exchanges, opposition Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, according to AFP, said the bill "infringes upon the principle of equality before law" guaranteed to all persons, including non-citizens.

Shah and Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which had included the CAB as part of its manifesto in the last general election, insist that it is necessary.

"In these three countries, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians, followers of these six religions have been tormented," Shah alleged, before the bill was tabled after a vote.

Just after midnight, the bill comfortably passed the lower house with 311 votes in favour and 80 against, reported AFP. The bill has to be okayed by the upper house, where the ruling party does not have enough votes for passage. Any bill needs to be ratified by both houses of India's parliament to become law.

"This bill is in line with India's centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, adding that he was "delighted" about its passage.

But to Muslim organisations, rights groups and others, the bill is part of Modi's push to marginalise India's 200-million-strong Islamic minority.

Under Modi, several cities perceived to have Islamic-sounding names have been renamed, while some school textbooks have been altered to downplay Muslims' contributions to India.

In August, his administration rescinded the autonomy of Muslim-majority occupied Jammu and Kashmir — where a security and communication lockdown has been in place for over four months — and split it into two.

Pakistan slams controversial bill

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan condemned the move and said it was in "complete violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international covenants on elimination of all forms of discrimination based on religion or belief".

"The Lok Sabha legislation is also in complete contravention of various bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India, particularly the one concerning security and rights of minorities in the respective countries.

"The latest legislation is another major step towards the realisation of the concept of ‘Hindu Rashtra’, idealised and relentlessly pursued by the right-wing Hindu leaders for several decades. It is driven by a toxic mix of an extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology and hegemonic ambitions in the region.

"It is also a clear manifestation of interference in the internal matters of neighboring countries based on religion, which we reject completely," added the statement.

"Equally reprehensible are India’s pretensions of casting itself as a homeland for minorities allegedly persecuted in the neighboring countries. The massacre of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat, the Samjhauta Express carnage, innumerable lynchings by cow-vigilantes, repugnant schemes like Ghar wapsi and ‘Love Jihad’, and violence against Christians, Sikhs, Jains and even low-caste Dalits are the hallmarks of the new India ruled by the proponents of the extremist Hindu ideology.

"The continuing persecution of 8 million unarmed and innocent Kashmiris, collectively incarcerated and penalised by 900,000 Indian occupation forces, goes to further illustrate this blatantly extremist mindset. This Indian legislation has also, once again, exposed the hollowness of the claims to ‘secularism’ and ‘democracy’.

"We condemn the legislation as regressive and discriminatory, which is in violation of all relevant international conventions and norms, and a glaring attempt by India to interfere in the neighboring countries with malafide intent," said the statement.

'Last drop of blood'

Meanwhile, protesters on Monday returned to the streets in Assam — one of India's remote northeastern states that had previously opposed the bill — and blocked roads, burnt tyres and painted walls with slogans against the new proposal.

Student groups called for dawn-to-dusk shutdown in four districts of the state. Shops, businesses, educational and financial institutions remained shut and public transport stayed off the roads.

"We will fight and oppose the bill till the last drop of our blood," All Assam Students' Union adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya told Reuters, underlining the region's resistance against migrants amid fears that tens of thousands of settlers from neighbouring Bangladesh would gain citizenship.

In Modi's home state of Gujarat and the eastern city of Kolkata, hundreds of people staged protests and marched against the proposed law.

In a statement issued on Monday, a group of more than 1,000 Indian scientists and scholars also called for the immediate withdrawal of the bill.

"We fear, in particular, that the careful exclusion of Muslims from the ambit of the bill will greatly strain the pluralistic fabric of the country," the statement said.

"Please save this country from this law and save the home minister," Asaduddin Owaisi, an opposition MP from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party, told parliament.

Ramanathan M
Dec 10, 2019 08:15am
The two nation theory was based on Muslims living in Pakistan and Hindus living in India. India has been welcoming Hindus from both Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan should do the same for Muslims if they choose to migrate from India. The native religion of India are Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.
Recommend 0
Steve
Dec 10, 2019 08:19am
Even if the bill does not pass it gives you an insight into the true psyche of the people who came up with the idea of this bill.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 10, 2019 08:22am
Seeds of disintegration of Indian union.
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Dec 10, 2019 08:26am
That is a good bill to support the oppressed in these countries.
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Dec 10, 2019 08:26am
Racism starts with hate. This the beginning of a new South Africa.
Recommend 0
Svanik
Dec 10, 2019 08:33am
There are religion based countries already existing.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 10, 2019 08:39am
With leaders like Modi, India needs no enemies.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 10, 2019 08:39am
Partition 2.0- inevitable now.
Recommend 0
KS
Dec 10, 2019 08:40am
Some people will realize after 72 years that 2 nation theory was RIGHT
Recommend 0
Arshad
Dec 10, 2019 08:47am
Isn't this India's internal matter?
Recommend 0
Sushil
Dec 10, 2019 08:49am
Minority’s must feel safe anywhere in the world otherwise they can be shelter in safe zone.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 10, 2019 08:56am
Jinnah was right. Thank you for the gift of Pakistan. RSS mindset of religion based politics was the reason for creating Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Narendra Sharma
Dec 10, 2019 09:05am
The bill has already passed, three fourth majority.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Dec 10, 2019 09:12am
when all the neighbouring countries have made their official religion, then its india's responsibility to protect the other religions including majority religions in india ...
Recommend 0
John
Dec 10, 2019 09:14am
Thank you Jinnah..you saw this coming 80 years ago...
Recommend 0
Farrukh Arshad
Dec 10, 2019 09:15am
All the so called secular bashing by the Indians will stop now I guess !
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Dec 10, 2019 09:15am
Law is to give shelter to minorities persecuted in neighboring nations. It is good law.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 10, 2019 09:47am
Hence two nation theory proved. Shame on india.
Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Dec 10, 2019 10:00am
I support this Bill.
Recommend 0
Native
Dec 10, 2019 10:22am
@Ramanathan M, And Sikhism.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Dec 10, 2019 10:44am
Its Indias internal matter
Recommend 0
saksci
Dec 10, 2019 10:53am
@Ramanathan M, Yes India should stop calling itself secular nation; should be called largest democracy for Hindus only or apartheid state.
Recommend 0
Reddy
Dec 10, 2019 10:53am
Protests are coming from an Islamic republic nation that was carved out on the premise that Muslims cannot live along with Hindus. India has the second largest Muslim population in the world. Minority population in Pakistan went down from about 23% to less than 3% today. Time for some introspection for the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Aleem
Dec 10, 2019 10:54am
err why is pakistan condemning this? Pakistan wanted the two nation theory. so this is it.
Recommend 0

