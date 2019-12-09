Govt given a week's time by LHC to decide on Maryam's request to be removed from ECL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, while disposing of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's petition seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), directed the federal government's review committee to decide on the matter within seven days.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, took up the PML-N vice president's petition seeking the removal of her name from the ECL and directed the review committee to issue its decision as per the law.

During the proceedings, Maryam's lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar said that the court should change her petition's status to "pending" and direct the government to decide on the review application. However, the court said they didn't want to increase the pressure on the government by doing so and disposed of the petition, directing the government to decide on the review application.

On Saturday, Maryam filed a petition in the LHC seeking the removal of her name from the ECL.

The application, filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, has listed the federal government, Federal Investigation Agency, and chairman and director general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents.

Maryam is currently free on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, in which she is a suspect, but her name remains on the no-fly list. Her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, travelled to London last month after the government and courts granted him permission to fly abroad on medical grounds.

More to follow