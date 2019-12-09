DAWN.COM

Woman dies after being set ablaze in Jhang; police register FIR against husband

Sajjad Akbar ShahUpdated December 09, 2019

Humaira, a resident of Kabirwala tehsil, was doused in petrol and set on fire on Dec 6 by her husband Shoaib and others. — File
Police registered a case on Monday after a young woman died in Ahmed Sial, a city in Jhang district, after allegedly being set ablaze by her husband and his accomplices.

After receiving news about their daughter's death, the victim's parents registered a case under sections 358 (assault) and 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code against the husband and his accomplices.

According to the FIR, Humaira, a resident of Kabirwala tehsil, was doused in petrol and set on fire by her husband and others on Dec 6. She sustained severe burn injuries and was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. She died a day later on Dec 7.

According to the medical report, the victim had sustained burns across 90 per cent of her body

Ahmedpur Sial police station SHO Mohamad Yousuf stated that officials have recorded the statements of the victim's family. He maintained that the police will try their best to conduct a fair investigation keeping in mind the findings of the medical report.

"The suspects will soon be apprehended," he added.

Meanwhile, the victim's family appealed to the Punjab chief minister and higher authorities to take notice of the incident and ensure justice for the deceased.

