PM Imran to receive Bahrain's highest civil award: PM's special assistant

December 09, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive Bahrain's highest civil award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari told Arab News. — Imran Ahson/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive Bahrain's highest civil award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari has told Arab News.

"Prime Minister is going on an official visit to Bahrain in mid-December where he will be conferred Bahrain’s highest civilian award," the publication quoted Bukhari in a report published on Saturday. Bukhari added that the premier will receive the award at a special ceremony during his visit to the Gulf nation.

According to Arab News, the award was also conferred upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25, the same month that India revoked the special constitutional status of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to diplomatic sources, Prime Minister Imran will leave for Bahrain on December 15 and will attend the Gulf nation's national day celebrations as special guest.

While in Bahrain, Prime Minister Imran will meet Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the report added.

The premier will also visit Switzerland and Malaysia. In Geneva, he is expected to address a conference on refugees.

In Malaysia, he will attend the first Kuala Lumpur Summit to discuss the ummah's problems. The summit in the Malaysian capital from December 18 to 20 is being attended by Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan and Qatar in addition to host Malaysia. The event’s theme is 'The Role of Development in Achieving National Sovereignty'.

