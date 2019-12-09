DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 09, 2019

Pakistan can partner US while remaining a China ally: author

Anwar IqbalUpdated December 09, 2019

Email

Arguing that Pakistan cannot and should not be ignored, author Shuja Nawaz's new book urges US policy makers not to dismiss Islamabad’s India-centric approach as mere paranoia. — File
Arguing that Pakistan cannot and should not be ignored, author Shuja Nawaz's new book urges US policy makers not to dismiss Islamabad’s India-centric approach as mere paranoia. — File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan can play an important security and development role in South Asia as a US partner, even as it maintains separate relationships with its immediate neighbors, particularly China, argues a new book, “The Battle for Pakistan: The bitter US Friendship.”

The book, by eminent scholar Shuja Nawaz, will be launched in Pakistan this week. The book maps the evolution of the Pakistan Army from the one trained only to fight conventional battles to a force that has won Pakistan’s long-drawn war against terrorism and outlines the country’s threat perception from both its eastern and western flanks.

Arguing that Pakistan cannot and should not be ignored, the book urges US policy makers not to dismiss Islamabad’s India-centric approach as mere paranoia.

The book also underlines the need for Pakistan and China to undo the impression that most of China’s investments in Pakistan are loans. It also urges the two neighbors to be more open about CPEC projects to discourage conspiracy theories.

But the author also advises Islamabad “not to present China as an alternative to the US and the West” and resh­ape its regional and global alliances in accordance with its needs to “help stabilise its own economy and polity.”

The book urges US policy makers not to set up India as “the regional hegemon and local power broker.” And instead use its influence to accelerate economic development in the entire region.

The book also advises Islamabad to understand that in the long run, only economic development and social and political progress will strengthen its security.

The book argues that “understanding the dynamic behind Pakistan’s security fears and its defence strategy is critical for US policy-making in South Asia.”

The author reminds US policy makers that Pakistan remains a powerful regional player, which sees itself often as “a counterpoint to the US interest in developing stronger ties with India.”

The book notes that in dea­ling with Pakistan, the US sometimes “appears to push to the background the doc­trinal and existential iss­u­es that Pakistan faces.” Such issu­es continue to shape Isla­mabad’s thinking and actions and the United States “needs to better understand Pakis­tan’s fears and capabilities.”

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 09, 2019

Bold PR plans

THERE is no escaping the plight of Pakistan Railways and certainly no shortage of hard-to-believe projections about...
December 09, 2019

Religious tourism

EARLIER this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s potential for religious tourism when a new...
December 09, 2019

Promoting SMEs

PRIME Minister Imran Khan on Friday acknowledged the importance of small and medium enterprises in the country’s...
December 08, 2019

Relentless tyranny

WITH the passage of four months since New Delhi put India-held Kashmir under lockdown, another grim milestone has...
Updated December 08, 2019

Threats yet again

Political dissent and the medium through which it was articulated — journalism — are in Pakistan’s DNA.
December 08, 2019

Jobs for the disabled

WITH limited opportunities for their advancement, and difficulties in independently gaining access to private and...