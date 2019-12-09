DAWN.COM

December 09, 2019

Senator among two booked for kidnapping in Quetta

A Correspondent December 09, 2019

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti has been accused of kidnapping a girl. — APP/File
QUETTA: Senator Sarfaraz Bugti has been accused of kidnapping a girl.

According to a first information report lodged with Quetta’s Bijli Road police station, a woman alleged that she took her 10-year-old granddaughter to a family court on Saturday so that she could meet her father Tawakkal Ali, who has also been nominated in the FIR.

The woman said her daughter Sehrish was killed in 2013 and after that the court had given her granddaughter’s custody to her.

In October this year, the woman was ordered by the family court to bring her granddaughter to the court every Saturday so that she could meet her father.

The woman said Tawakkal Ali forced the child to get in his car and took her to Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s house. Later, she was told by the guards it was the senator’s house.

The woman asked the police to take legal action against Tawakkal Ali and said that her granddaughter’s life is in danger.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti has condemned the incident and denied any involvement in the child’s kidnapping. He said Tawakkal Ali does belong to the Bugti tribe but he is not related to him.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2019

