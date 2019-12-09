DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 09, 2019

CEC appointment to be finalised by 11th: minister

Bureau ReportUpdated December 09, 2019

Email

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that appointment of the chief election commissioner and members of the commission were likely to be finalised by Wednesday (Dec 11). — PTI website/File
Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that appointment of the chief election commissioner and members of the commission were likely to be finalised by Wednesday (Dec 11). — PTI website/File

PESHAWAR: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that appointment of the chief election commissioner and members of the commission were likely to be finalised by Wednesday (Dec 11).

Talking to the media at Nowshera, he said the government had contacted its coalition partners and the opposition to discuss the appointments.

The office of the chief election commissioner is vacant since retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan completed his tenure on Dec 6.

“I am sure the matter will be resolved by Wednesday,” Mr Khattak said. The government had yet to discuss the extension of chief of the army staff with the opposition, he added. He said the government would take up the matter with the opposition after the Supreme Court released its detailed judgement.

The defence minister ruled out an in-house change and insisted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year tenure. He admitted that some members of the PTI had grievances against the prime minister, but “it does not mean that they will revolt against him”.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 09, 2019

Bold PR plans

THERE is no escaping the plight of Pakistan Railways and certainly no shortage of hard-to-believe projections about...
December 09, 2019

Religious tourism

EARLIER this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s potential for religious tourism when a new...
December 09, 2019

Promoting SMEs

PRIME Minister Imran Khan on Friday acknowledged the importance of small and medium enterprises in the country’s...
December 08, 2019

Relentless tyranny

WITH the passage of four months since New Delhi put India-held Kashmir under lockdown, another grim milestone has...
Updated December 08, 2019

Threats yet again

Political dissent and the medium through which it was articulated — journalism — are in Pakistan’s DNA.
December 08, 2019

Jobs for the disabled

WITH limited opportunities for their advancement, and difficulties in independently gaining access to private and...