PML-N leader gets caught in NAB cross hairs

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif for alleged misuse of power and making assets worth billions of rupees in the name of his siblings.

According to state-run APP news agency, NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal has directed the Lahore NAB under Section 34(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 to hold an inquiry into the matter and submit a final report.

The NAB Lahore had constituted an eight-member combined investigation team (CIT) to probe the alleged misuse of authority under Section 9 (a) of NAO and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Lahore NAB spokesperson, when contacted by Dawn, didn’t confirm initiation of inquiry against Mr Latif.

Sources close to Javed Latif also denied the allegations and said the MNA was being defamed through corruption allegations. “This is not something new for us; when we will receive [NAB] notice, we will respond,” one of the sources said while talking to Dawn. He said that during the Musharraf era, such inquiries were also conducted, but nothing could be proved against Mr Latif.

According to APP, NAB received information that Javed Latif, an MNA from Sheikhupura district, had acquired assets worth billions of rupees in the name of his siblings after coming into politics.

According to available information, Javed Latif inherited a 12-marla house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, before joining politics, which has now been extended up to 1.5 acres, APP quoted a source as revealing. He allegedly acquired majority of his assets in the name of his mother, who is a housewife and supposedly non-tax filer, to park his black money.

According to the news agency, the NAB Lahore has so far been investigating the source of funds used to buy six CNG (compressed natural gas) and petrol stations in Sheikhupura and Sargodha, one paper mills in Sheikhupura, one plaza and houses constructed on a half-an-acre land and two flour mills in Sheikhupura owned by his mother Walait Latif. It said Javed Latif’s mother also owned his dera and a building [rented out to APNA Bank], which had been constructed on a land measuring two kanals and 17 marlas near Sharqpur Chowk, Sheikhupura city.

According to APP, Javed Latif’s mother and brothers — Anwar Latif, Munawar Latif and Akhtar Latif — also owned two brick kilns spreading over 20 acres in Kot Ranjeet, Sheikhupura district.

The CIT will also investigate the source of funds used to buy a 136-kanal agricultural land in Mouza Hiran Minrar, Sheikhupura, in the name of his brothers Amjad Latif and Anwar Latif.

According to APP, there were also charges against Javed Latif and his siblings of forcefully occupying a 24-marla land belonging to Khalid Aleem, a resident of Lahore, and Mehboob Ul Haq, of Sheikhupura, to include it in their flour mills. Similarly, Javed Latif and his siblings are facing charges of illegally occupying a two-kanal land of M/s Shahid & Brothers lying between the two flour mills.

His brothers Amjad Latif, Munawar Latif, Anwar Latif and Akhtar Latif and son Mohammad Ahsan Javed also owned City Tower constructed on a land measuring 18 kanals and 12 marlas in Mouza Hanjrianwala, Lahore Road, Sheikhupura city. An ongoing inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) found that this property/multi-storey building was being constructed on a government land belonging to the highway department. This structure was allegedly built without any approval from the LDA/TMA or any municipal agency.

The ACE is investigating this matter vide inquiry 32-E-19.

Javed Latif’s family has approached the Lahore High Court for halting the inquiry.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2019