Today's Paper | December 09, 2019

Nawaz may be shifted to US for treatment on 16th

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 09, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to fly to US on Dec 16 for medical treatment of his ailment there, family sources say. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to fly to US on Dec 16 for medical treatment of his ailment there, family sources say.

The PML-N supreme leader is presently residing at the Avenfield flats owned by his son Hasan Nawaz in London since Nov 20. Serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case, Nawaz had been released on medical grounds for eight weeks by the the Islamabad High Court on Oct 27. The Lahore High Court later directed the government to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) for four weeks on Nov 16 so that he could fly abroad for his treatment as suggested by various medical boards.

The ex-premier had refused to travel abroad on the condition set by the PTI government that he should submit an indemnity bond as a guarantee for his return to the country after his treatment.

Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz’s younger brother and also the PML-N president, then gave an undertaking to the court that he would ensure the return of his brother on certification by the doctors that he was fit to travel to Pakistan.

Mr Nawaz had been flown to the UK in an air ambulance accompanied by his personal physician Dr Adnan and Mr Shahbaz.

Diagnosed with an immune system disorder causing low platelet count, the sources said as treatment of the disease was not available in London too, Nawaz had to be shifted to the United States for the purpose.

They said the medical tests conducted in London revealed that blood supply to a part of Nawaz’s brain was obstructed causing low platelet count issue and the surgical procedure facility required to treat it was available only in Boston, US.

A group of senior PML-N leaders is in London to inquire after Mr Nawaz. But they were so far not allowed to visit him and were briefed on his condition by Dr Adnan.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2019

