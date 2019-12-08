Ironic that absconders included in contingent of PML-N leaders huddling in London, says PM's aide

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, commenting on the PML-N huddle in London on Saturday, said it was ironic that the group of leaders meeting in the United Kingdom to discuss legislative matters included those who were wanted by the law.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Awan stated that the entire PML-N had set up camp with "the absconders".

"It is the right of every prisoner to seek medical treatment. In the same way, it is the right of the law to prosecute those found guilty of violating it," she said.

A group of PML-N leaders held a meeting in London on Saturday with party president Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the party's role in various parliamentary matters, including the pending legislation on an army chief's tenure and the suspended appointments of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Among the members present in the meeting were Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanvir, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who was declared an absconder by the Supreme Court in 2017, was also present during the discussions.

The session was held at Maroush Garden on Edgware Road.

Afterwards, the group gathered at Avenfield apartments to inquire after party supremo Nawaz Sharif's health. A brief press conference was also held following the PML-N members' meeting with Nawaz.

The PML-N leaders’ visit to the United Kingdom took place at a time when their leadership faces a string of accountability cases back home. As they met in London, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz moved the Lahore High Court with a request to direct the government to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL). In her petition, Maryam expressed concern for her father’s health and requested the court to allow her to travel abroad so that she might take care of him.