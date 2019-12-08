DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 08, 2019

Iran unveils budget of 'resistance' against US sanctions

AFPDecember 08, 2019

Email

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks while submitting next year's budget bill to the parliament in Tehran on Sunday. — AP
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks while submitting next year's budget bill to the parliament in Tehran on Sunday. — AP

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday presented to parliament what he called a "budget of resistance" against crippling sanctions imposed by arch-enemy the United States.

"Next year, similar to the current year, our budget is a budget of resistance and perseverance against sanctions," Rouhani told parliament in remarks broadcast on state radio.

"This budget announces to the world that despite sanctions we will manage the country, especially in terms of oil," he added.

The budget for the financial year starting late March 2020 comes after fuel price hikes that were imposed in mid-November triggered deadly demonstrations across the Islamic republic.

In his speech, Rouhani announced a 15% increase for public sector wages in a country whose economy has been battered by US sanctions.

US President Donald Trump began imposing punitive measures in May 2018, after unilaterally withdrawing from an accord that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for limits on its nuclear programme.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that Iran's economy will contract by 9.5 percent this year.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 08, 2019

Relentless tyranny

WITH the passage of four months since New Delhi put India-held Kashmir under lockdown, another grim milestone has...
Updated December 08, 2019

Threats yet again

Political dissent and the medium through which it was articulated — journalism — are in Pakistan’s DNA.
December 08, 2019

Jobs for the disabled

WITH limited opportunities for their advancement, and difficulties in independently gaining access to private and...
Updated December 07, 2019

Test for parliament

Picking an ECP chairman and two commission members requires negotiating skills of the highest order.
December 07, 2019

Digital Pakistan

DIGITAL technology is reshaping the world rapidly. It is transforming everything — from the way governments and...
December 07, 2019

Curbing measles

THE damaging effects of the anti-vaxxing community’s propaganda are being felt around the world as WHO has raised...