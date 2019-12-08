DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 08, 2019

Opposition chides govt over power tariff hike

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 08, 2019

Email

The government has recently approved an increase of 26 paisa per unit in electricity tariff to meet another target before a meeting of the executive board of IMF. — Dawn/File
The government has recently approved an increase of 26 paisa per unit in electricity tariff to meet another target before a meeting of the executive board of IMF. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties on Saturday severely criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government over the recent increase in power tariff, calling it yet another anti-people act of the rulers.

In a statement issued from London, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself become “bad news” for the nation.

“How much will you make people cry because of your incompetence?” asked Ms Aurangzeb, who is presently visiting London as part of the PML-N delegation for consultation on important national issues, including the appointment of the chief election commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the extension in the tenure of the chief of the army staff in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The government has recently approved an increase of 26 paisa per unit in electricity tariff to meet another target before a meeting of the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The decision was taken at a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet presided by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Nov 28.

Calls for providing relief to the masses

The increase came into effect on Dec 1 for a duration of 12 months and is not applicable to about 20 million using up to 300 units per month, out of the total 30m consumers, while 600,000 of the remaining 10m consumers would only pay seven paisa per unit as a result of this increase.

As such, the average electricity tariff has now reached Rs13.77 per unit from the current Rs13.51 per unit, excluding general sales tax, monthly fuel price adjustments and other taxes and duties.

The government has in recent months increased power tariff on account of quarterly adjustments for previous fiscal year (2017-18) by about Rs2.33 per unit. The government has also given an undertaking to the International Monetary Fund to ensure “regular and timely notifications for end-consumer tariffs in the electricity sector” through an automatic mechanism.

Ms Aurangzeb regretted that the government during its first 15 months had increased prices of gas of more than 200 per cent. She said the prime minister after “throwing a price-hike bomb” always asked the nation “not to worry”.

Similarly, deputy information secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party Palwasha Khan in her statement while criticising the PTI government over the price-hike said, “the rulers have started sucking the blood of the people of our country”.

Ms Khan alleged that the country’s economy had been handed over to the donor agencies and now the rulers were planning to sell national assets.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Islamabad's tussle for water

Islamabad's tussle for water

Islamabad may appear a pinnacle of urban development to outsiders but residents are struggling for access to safe water.

Opinion

Editorial

December 08, 2019

Relentless tyranny

WITH the passage of four months since New Delhi put India-held Kashmir under lockdown, another grim milestone has...
December 08, 2019

Threats yet again

THE ratcheting up of anti-press hysteria has escalated in yet another episode of manufactured outrage against Dawn,...
December 08, 2019

Jobs for the disabled

WITH limited opportunities for their advancement, and difficulties in independently gaining access to private and...
Updated December 07, 2019

Test for parliament

Picking an ECP chairman and two commission members requires negotiating skills of the highest order.
December 07, 2019

Digital Pakistan

DIGITAL technology is reshaping the world rapidly. It is transforming everything — from the way governments and...
December 07, 2019

Curbing measles

THE damaging effects of the anti-vaxxing community’s propaganda are being felt around the world as WHO has raised...