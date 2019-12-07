Rangers ex-sepoy handed death sentence by Karachi court for murdering colleague

A Karachi court awarded the death sentence on Saturday to a suspended Rangers personnel for killing his colleague over a petty dispute in the bachelor barracks in 2016.

Suspended sepoy Syed Ali Murtaza was found guilty of killing sepoy Mashooq Ali with his official rifle after exchanging hot words inside the bachelor barracks of 63 Wing of Bhittai Rangers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Oct 23, 2016.

Judge Haleem Ahmed of the model criminal trial court (East) found Murtaza guilty of having committed premeditated murder of his colleague over a petty dispute. The convict was also ordered to pay Rs2,00,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased or undergo six months imprisonment on default.

According to the prosecution, a confrontation between the two soldiers triggered when one argued with the other over his "prolonged stay in the washroom" while he was waiting for his turn.

A case was lodged against the paramilitary soldier under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Sharea Faisal police station.

The case was lodged on behalf of the paramilitary force against Murtaza, who was later suspended.