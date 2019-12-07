Blast in Lahore electronics workshop leaves 1 dead, 6 injured: police

A blast in Lahore's township area has left one person dead and at least six injured, according to police.

A police spokesperson said that an initial investigation suggests that the blast, which occurred at an electronics shop, took place as gas was being filled in a refrigerator. A 'Seerat-un-Nabi' conference was being held nearby, he added.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Punjab counterterrorism department (CTD), said that a blast occurred at about 7:50pm in front of a refrigerator workshop in Township, Lahore.

"According to an initial investigation, it seems that a compressor [blew up]. Pieces of the compressor have been found," said the statement, which added: "No traces of explosives have been found."

The statement confirmed that the deceased was a "technician who was working on repairing a fridge".

Further details will be shared tomorrow after results from a lab report are released, said the statement.

The deceased man was identified as Hafiz Mahmood, 22. The injured were identified as Ahsaan s/o Anayatullah, 25; A. Ghafoor s/o A. Razzaq, 20; Abu Bakr s/o Shafique, 22; M. Afaq s/o Ishfaq, 60; M. Aslam s/o Ibraheem, 30; and Dilshad s/o Shahid, 40.

The area has been cordoned off and bomb disposal squads along with rescue officials have arrived at the scene. The injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for emergency aid and treatment.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.