1 dead, 6 injured after blast in Lahore refrigerator workshop: police

A blast in a refrigerator workshop in Lahore's Township area on Saturday left one person dead and at least six injured, according to police.

A police spokesperson said that an initial investigation had suggested that the blast took place as gas was being filled in a refrigerator. A 'Seerat-un-Nabi' conference was being held nearby, he added.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Punjab counterterrorism department (CTD) said that a blast occurred "at about 7:50pm in front of a refrigerator workshop in Township, Lahore".

"According to an initial investigation, it seems that a compressor [blew up]. Pieces of the compressor have been found," said the statement, which added: "No traces of explosives have been found."

An injured man being tended to by a rescue offical. — Photo by author

The statement confirmed that the deceased was a "technician who was working on repairing a fridge".

The deceased man was identified as Hafiz Mahmood, 22. The injured were identified as Ahsaan s/o Anayatullah, 25; A. Ghafoor s/o A. Razzaq, 20; Abu Bakr s/o Shafique, 22; M. Afaq s/o Ishfaq, 60; M. Aslam s/o Ibraheem, 30; and Dilshad s/o Shahid, 40.

The area was cordoned off and bomb disposal squads along with rescue officials arrived at the scene. The injured were taken to Jinnah Hospital for emergency aid and treatment.

An investigation into the blast has been launched. Further details will be shared tomorrow after results from a lab report are released, said the CTD statement.