DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 07, 2019

1 dead, 6 injured after blast in Lahore refrigerator workshop: police

Wasim RiazUpdated December 07, 2019

Email

A 'Seerat-un-Nabi' conference was being held nearby. — Photo by author
A 'Seerat-un-Nabi' conference was being held nearby. — Photo by author
The area has been cordoned off and bomb disposal squads along with rescue officials have arrived at the scene. — Photo by author
The area has been cordoned off and bomb disposal squads along with rescue officials have arrived at the scene. — Photo by author

A blast in a refrigerator workshop in Lahore's Township area on Saturday left one person dead and at least six injured, according to police.

A police spokesperson said that an initial investigation had suggested that the blast took place as gas was being filled in a refrigerator. A 'Seerat-un-Nabi' conference was being held nearby, he added.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Punjab counterterrorism department (CTD) said that a blast occurred "at about 7:50pm in front of a refrigerator workshop in Township, Lahore".

"According to an initial investigation, it seems that a compressor [blew up]. Pieces of the compressor have been found," said the statement, which added: "No traces of explosives have been found."

An injured man being tended to by a rescue offical. — Photo by author
An injured man being tended to by a rescue offical. — Photo by author

The statement confirmed that the deceased was a "technician who was working on repairing a fridge".

The deceased man was identified as Hafiz Mahmood, 22. The injured were identified as Ahsaan s/o Anayatullah, 25; A. Ghafoor s/o A. Razzaq, 20; Abu Bakr s/o Shafique, 22; M. Afaq s/o Ishfaq, 60; M. Aslam s/o Ibraheem, 30; and Dilshad s/o Shahid, 40.

The area was cordoned off and bomb disposal squads along with rescue officials arrived at the scene. The injured were taken to Jinnah Hospital for emergency aid and treatment.

An investigation into the blast has been launched. Further details will be shared tomorrow after results from a lab report are released, said the CTD statement.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A changing world

A changing world

As the nature of warfare changes, so does the nature of diplomacy.

Opinion

A changing world

A changing world

As the nature of warfare changes, so does the nature of diplomacy.

Editorial

Updated December 07, 2019

Test for parliament

Picking an ECP chairman and two commission members requires negotiating skills of the highest order.
December 07, 2019

Digital Pakistan

DIGITAL technology is reshaping the world rapidly. It is transforming everything — from the way governments and...
December 07, 2019

Curbing measles

THE damaging effects of the anti-vaxxing community’s propaganda are being felt around the world as WHO has raised...
December 06, 2019

Jalalabad attack

AS a final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans has yet to be clinched, the chaos in Afghanistan...
December 06, 2019

Jirga ‘justice’

RARELY does a day go by without news of horrific abuse inflicted upon the women and children of this land. Daily...