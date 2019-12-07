DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 07, 2019

FBR moves to engage traders

Mubarak Zeb KhanUpdated December 07, 2019

Email

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Friday said the notification for country-wide committees constituted to register traders with the tax department and solve their outstanding problems will be issued next week. — DawnNewsTV/File
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Friday said the notification for country-wide committees constituted to register traders with the tax department and solve their outstanding problems will be issued next week. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Friday said the notification for country-wide committees constituted to register traders with the tax department and solve their outstanding problems will be issued next week.

Zaidi said the constitution of the committees is in line with the memorandum of understanding signed between FBR and traders last month. The board had partially agreed to traders’ demands after they launched country-wide protests against the government’s documentation drive.

The protests began after the FBR, on Aug 2, notified three draft schemes including simplified tax regime for traders, fixed tax regime for small shopkeepers and issuance of business licences to bring the undocumented sectors under the tax net .

Speaking about the committees, Zaidi said the FBR will notify committee for each market in medium and big cities across the country and it will have two representatives from the market and one from tax department.

Committees to facilitate registration with tax departments

He said these committees will help register traders with the tax department and help resolve disputes.

In a tweet, he said the FBR is pleased to announce that process of implementation of agreement with traders will begin next week. “Committees represented by the traders of each area/market, covering the whole country will be notified”, he further added.

He said the traders and the FBR will work together for registration and this will mark “a new beginning.”

Zaidi’s announcement came after traders vehemently opposed the aforementioned schemes and threatened to increased the intensity of their protests. Soon after the agreement, the FBR finalised rules and other necessary changes in the tax laws to meet protesters’ demands.

However, despite their protests, the FBR is committed to bring big wholesalers and distributors in to the tax net. “Our focus is only on big retailers,” one official said speaking on the background, adding that the constitution of committees will resolve all issues of all traders. “We don’t see any problem on sales tax registration of big retailers,” he added.

The official further said the changes in tax laws will either be introduced through a money bill in parliament or some other means. However, he clarified that no change will be made on the issue of CNIC requirement.

The FBR has already decided to spend almost $80 million on automation of all processes in the tax system as part of the $400m World Bank funded reform project.

“We want to carry out digital surveillance to identify evaders instead of raiding their businesses,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Ministry of Magic

Ministry of Magic

Behind this colourful spectacle of spells and illusions lies another land hidden in the shadows of gloom.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 07, 2019

Test for parliament

Picking an ECP chairman and two commission members requires negotiating skills of the highest order.
December 07, 2019

Digital Pakistan

DIGITAL technology is reshaping the world rapidly. It is transforming everything — from the way governments and...
December 07, 2019

Curbing measles

THE damaging effects of the anti-vaxxing community’s propaganda are being felt around the world as WHO has raised...
December 06, 2019

Jalalabad attack

AS a final peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans has yet to be clinched, the chaos in Afghanistan...
December 06, 2019

Jirga ‘justice’

RARELY does a day go by without news of horrific abuse inflicted upon the women and children of this land. Daily...